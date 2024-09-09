Outdoor air pollution can be harmful to a person’s health. However, individuals need to be more concerned about the air quality in their homes. Indoor air pollutants are much higher than outdoor ones, and people spend more time inside today. How can a person improve the air quality in their home?

Reduce Allergens in the Home

Allergens are commonly present in indoor living spaces and may include dust, mold, or pet hair. Removing the allergens will improve air quality and one’s health. Brush and bathe pets regularly, and vacuum and dust to keep hair and dander from accumulating. Wash mold off nonpermeable surfaces and remove any drywall, wood, or carpet with mold.

Furthermore, consider installing a new AC unit to ensure the system can capture these allergens before they go throughout the home. An effective system will capture the allergens in the filter to prevent this, but older systems may lack the airflow needed to pull the allergens in and trap them.

Heating Systems

Heating systems significantly impact indoor air quality. Burning wood in a home with a fireplace or stove can release harmful particles into the air. Older heating systems are more likely to release carbon monoxide, which can kill humans. Choose solar and electric heating options when possible to avoid these issues.

Reduce Pollutants in the Home

There are several common sources of pollution every person should know about. Radon is found in the earth. It can seep into the home and cause health issues, including lung cancer. Test the home for radon and invest in a mitigation system if it is present.

Avoid secondhand smoke, which has also been linked to lung cancer and other health issues. Don’t allow anyone to smoke in the home. Furthermore, don’t bring items into the house that have been around smokers, as thirdhand smoke is also detrimental to one’s health.

Formaldehyde is found in many household items, including the glue used in furnishings. Too much of this substance is harmful to one’s respiratory health. Opt for solid wood furnishings and purchase used, as formaldehyde levels drop over time.

Cleaning products may also release harmful chemicals into the air. Use natural products when possible.

Place Plants Throughout the Home

House plants can clean the air in the home. However, they must be cared for to ensure they don’t develop mold or serve as an allergen for family members. Certain plants do a better job of removing allergens. Purchase common ivy, peace lilies, or aloe vera to remove formaldehyde, benzene, and other harmful VOCs.

Many factors other than those outlined above also affect indoor air quality. A lack of ventilation, for example, can lead to poor indoor air quality and health issues. Test the air quality today or have a professional conduct this testing to learn what pollutants are present. With this information, knowing where to start improving air quality becomes easier. This process might involve installing a new HVAC system or purchasing an air purifier for rooms where pets sleep or spend significant amounts of time.

No two homes are the same, so a one-size-fits-all solution will not work. The best place to start is with a professional trained in evaluating air quality. They can identify pollutants and make recommendations on how to remove them. When the contaminants are removed, everyone in the home will breathe easier.