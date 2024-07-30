In a world where stress has become the norm and rest is an exception, we want you to take a step back and relax. Do you know Stress is the number one cause of mental health problems? If you experience stress for a prolonged period, then anxiety and depression are just a few steps away. You know, how it can adversely affect your life and productivity.

One of the most important things that you can do to get away from stress is to have a disturbance-free, 6 to 8 hours of sleep. And that is possible when you have a great quality mattress. We have compiled a list of the best mattress for stress relief in India that you can choose from.

A good mattress is a mattress that caters to all your sleeping needs, and the most important one of them is to ensure that your spine remains properly aligned. This alignment of the spine reduces stress on the body. Once your body is relaxed your brain will automatically start relaxing itself, and you’ll find it easier to fall asleep. Having said that, you must also know that not all mattresses are for you. The kidney mattress you’ll need for yourself depends on your sleeping position. Let’s first understand which mattress will suit you the best and that will provide you with sleep solutions for cozy nights.

Sleeping positions and suitable Mattresses

Before we present to you the Best Mattresses for Quality Sleep in India, you must know which type of mattress will suit you the best. Different sleeping positions mean the formation of different pressure points. Different pressure points require different kinds of mattresses. Let us understand your sleeping positions and sleep requirements.

Back Sleepers: If you are somebody who sleeps on your back, then you must know that your entire body weight comes from your upper and lower back. In this case, you must avoid a soft mattress because that will adversely affect the alignment of your spine. A medium-firm mattress is the best option for back sleepers, as it’ll give optimal support to the back and de-stress your body when you lie on it.

Side Sleepers: These kinds of sleepers have their entire body weight on their shoulders and lower back. This creates specific pressure points in their body. If you are one such person then you must go with a medium soft mattress that gives pressure points relief and also contours to the shape of the body to give it optimal support.

Stomach Sleeper: The people who sleep on their stomach have their entire body weight on their lumbar area, which is adjacent to the stomach. These people should always go for firm-feel mattresses. Such mattresses will make sure that your body doesn’t sink in the mattress giving immense back and body pain when you wake up. These mattresses will keep your spine aligned and will ensure that you wake up feeling well-rested and rejuvenated.

Stress-Free Sleep: Best Mattresses in India

Now that you have understood which type of mattress is meant for you, let us now take a look at the Best Mattresses for Quality Sleep in India. When we say best mattresses we mean that you get to choose your perfect mattress from the best brand in India. Sleepwell has been ruling the market of mattresses with its fifty years of legacy of providing top-notch quality products to its customers. They have built a wide customer base, on trust and best customer service. Let’s take a look at its best mattresses for you.

Spinetech Air Mattress: This is one of the best mattress for stress relief in India that you’ll find in the medium firm feel category. The matures are made of Sleepwell’s ingeniously profiled Impressions and Quiltec foam together which gives it a soft and luxurious surface. The next foam that comes beneath it is a 3 Zoned Sleepwell Profiled Resitec foam that provides special contouring and even body pressure distribution.

Finally, the mattress is layered with a rebonded foam that provides it with a layer of firmness. The mattress is covered with a premium quality fabric that is tear-resistant and is stitched to give you a smooth surface. You can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹17,001 for a single-size mattress and the king-size mattress is priced at ₹38,842.

Star Gold Mattress: This is among the Best Mattresses in India, for people who are back sleepers. The mattress has three layers of foam that provide the best back support. The first is the 3-Zoned Sleepwell Profiled Resitec foam that provides even body weight distribution. The second is a rebonded foam that is placed to make the mattress a bit firm. The third is Sleepwell’s ingenious Air-O-Fresh foam which is designed to promote air circulation so that you get to sleep on a cool and dry mattress even in humid weather. The single-size mattress is priced at ₹15,927 and the king-size variant of this mattress is available at ₹36,389.

Ortho Pro Profiled Mattress: This mattress is a one-stop sleep solutions for cozy nights for people who are back sleepers and have backache problems. The mattress is designed with three layers of foam that makes it a medium firm feel mattress. The first layer is the impression foam that is designed to contour the shape of the body. It ensures equal body weight distribution and gives pressure points relief. The second layer is a Profiled Resitec foam that serves two purposes – it gives resilience to the mattress and also makes it flexible giving the sleeper a medium-firm feel. The fabric that covers the length and breadth of the mattress is a wave zoning design fabric that is made to distinguish firm and support zones in a mattress for the best back comfort. You can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹6,839 and the price goes up to ₹14,476, for its king-size mattress.

Dual Pro Profiled Mattress: This is another great quality mattress that has both a gentle and firm feel. This mattress is best for those who turn and toss during their sleep and change positions while in deep sleep. The mattress is used Soft PU foam that provides resilience along with a soft surface. The Profiled Resitec foam comfort is designed to provide relief to pressure points and it also enhances airflow within the mattress. Another interesting feature of the mattress is its dual-tone fabric which is designed to highlight the support and pressure point zones on the mattress. No doubt this is the best mattress for stress relief in India and you can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹5,597. While its king-size mattress is priced at ₹17,901.

Durafirm 1.0 Mattress: This is a firm-feel mattress especially meant for those who sleep on their stomach. The mattress comes with a Quiltec foam that is made to give a plush surface feel and also enhance the airflow within the mattress to dissipate heat and eliminate humidity. The rebonded foam that comes beneath that is made up of environment-friendly material that provides the mattress with firmness and an extra layer of support. The entire mattress is covered with a premium quality material that is smooth in texture and tear-resistant. This is the best mattress for stress relief in India in the firm feel mattress category and you can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹4,089, while the king-size mattress is priced at ₹9,265.

Pro Nexa Premium Mattress: This mattress is a one-stop sleep solutions for cozy nights. This premium mattress comes with an anti-skid boom fabric to hold all these layers of foam intact. The first layer is the Pro Nexa and Quiltec foam together which is a responsive foam. The second layer is that of Sleepwell Pro Nexa foam which is a smart recovery foam that offers 27% faster heat dissipation, 67% better body conformance, and 32% higher pressure relief.

The third layer is that of Sleepwell’s Resitec foam which offers the mattress resilience and better flexibility, thereby comforting the pressure points of the body. The fourth layer Resitec Foam with Acuprofile support which is a 3-zoned resitec profiling system, that is known to provide even pressure distribution, and improved ventilation. And finally, the last layer of Sleepwell’s ingenious Air-O-Fresh foam is designed to keep the mattress dry in humid weather and give you a refreshing sleep every time. You can get this mattress at a starting price of ₹13,747, and if you go for its king-size version, then you’ll get it for ₹31,408.

These are some of the best mattress for stress relief in India that you choose from for disturbance-free, healthy, rejuvenating sleep. At Sleepwell, you’ll find a wide range of best-quality mattresses that cater to all sleeping needs of all age groups. The best part about these mattresses is that they are available in three single sizes, queen, and king size alongwith that you can get your mattress custom-made. So don’t waste any more nights sleeping on an average mattress. Get yourself your perfect mattress only at Sleepwell.

