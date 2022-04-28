30-Second Summary

Weight loss can be difficult at the best of times, but when you follow the wrong advice and make mistakes, it becomes even harder.

In order to succeed, try to avoid these 9 weight loss blunders made by many women.

Women’s Health tips include staying away from fad diets and not giving up when you cheat on your diet.

include staying away from fad diets and not giving up when you cheat on your diet. Experts recommend that you avoid skipping meals, so you don’t overeat later on in the day, as well as get adequate sleep for balanced appetite hormones.

To give you an extra boost, try a top weight loss supplement, which includes organic and scientifically-approved ingredients.

Weight Loss Blunders: 9 Common Mistakes To Avoid

When it comes to weight loss, there’s such a wealth of information available that sometimes it’s difficult to know which approach is correct. Many women end up following poor advice and making errors that prevent them from losing weight. If you want to avoid these pitfalls, stay away from these 9 common weight loss blunders.

Skipping Meals

Many women believe that if they skip a meal, they have saved themselves the calories for that meal. In fact, this practice serves only to increase cravings, slow down the metabolism, so you burn fewer calories, and cause you to overeat at the next meal. It also leaves you without energy as your body is low on fuel.

Much of the research focuses on the mistake of skipping breakfast in weight loss, but other meals also have the same impact. A study in Nutrients[1] concluded that avoiding dinner predicted weight gain and overweight/obesity in university students.

Following Fad Diets

I know the temptation is there to jump on the bandwagon of some supposed miracle diet, but you should resist the urge. Just because your friend lost 50 pounds on the Keto or the Paleo or some other diet does not mean that these are the best approaches in the long run. Most of these regimens exclude one or more food groups for weight loss, which is not a viable long-term approach. Proper weight loss must involve healthy eating and a diet you can keep following over time so you don’t go back to old bad habits and regain the lost weight.

Not Getting Adequate Sleep

According to the Mayo Clinic[2], research shows a strong association between poor sleep and metabolism. People who sleep fewer hours have an increased appetite, particularly for foods high in carbohydrates. There’s some evidence that poor sleep can impact the hormones regulating hunger. Whether you are trying to lose weight or not, getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night is essential to proper health and functioning.

Cutting Out Carbs

The modern perception that carbohydrates are evil and the root of all weight gain is completely wrong. True, there are healthy and unhealthy varieties, but your body requires some complex carbohydrates to fuel your body and brain. If you’re trying to lose weight, avoid pasta, sugary foods, and pieces of bread but keep a healthy amount of starchy vegetables and grains in your diet. According to one review, a low-carb diet has health complications and is not significantly better[3] than other diets.

Not Adding A Natural Weight Loss Supplement To Your Regimen

While you are changing your diet and adding more physical activity to your week, you should also consider purchasing an all-natural top weight loss supplement to spur your progress forward. The best products contain organic ingredients with research backing their weight-loss properties, like green tea, fiber, protein, CLA, and coffee beans.

Before you choose a supplement, have a look at the customer feedback. For example, the Truvy review posts spoke highly of this product for weight loss and energy-boosting.

Giving Up When You Make A Mistake

It is such a common error many women make when dieting. You have a slip-up or cheat, and you feel like all is lost and go back to your bad eating habits. If you look at it as a small mistake and move on, you won’t destroy all of your progress. The bottom line is once in a while we are allowed to cheat but don’t beat ourselves up over it.

Replacing Meals With Empty Calories

Many dieters make the nutrient-fatal mistake of replacing a meal with a piece of cake or another sweet snack, swapping the calories. Although occasionally, this may not be an issue if you do it often, you simply miss out on having a fully nutritious diet. You end up consuming sugars and other empty calories that can sabotage your long-term health. The added carbs can also lead to cravings.

Overeating After A Workout

After a workout, many of us feel good about ourselves and what we have accomplished in health and calorie-burning wise. Women often see this as a license to splurge on a treat, thus obliterating the weight-loss benefits of the exercise they have just done.

Try to resist this urge, or opt for a healthy, low-calorie snack. Consider adding a supplement to your daily regimen to help suppress your appetite. Many of the Truvy review posts raved about the product’s benefits for preventing cravings.

Weigh Yourself Too Often

Do not make the mistake of obsessing over the number on the scale. Set a regular weekly time and date to weigh yourself so you can chart your progress and otherwise leave it alone. You run the risk of becoming discouraged when the number is not moving as fast as you would like or when it fluctuates due to water weight and other factors. Focus on your diet and exercise, and the weight should come off in time.

The Final Word

Weight loss can be an uphill battle for many women, and it’s essential to make sure you’re taking the correct steps to achieve your goal. The media is filled with mixed information about weight loss and diets, and some of it is incorrect.

In particular, there are some bad weight loss habits adopted by many women health tips, which can help you avoid common weight-loss pitfalls that may include not splurging after a workout or swapping a meal with empty calories. Replace every negative habit with a positive one, and you’ll be well on your way to a thinner, healthier you.

References:

1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7832851/

2] https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/expert-answers/sleep-and-weight-gain/faq-200581983] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14672862/