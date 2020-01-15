Cycling is the most essential activity among people all over the world. It does not only help people cut their gasoline expenses or save the environment, in fact, through the cycling, they can maintain their health to a great extent.

Using their bicycles, you can simply exercise in your outdoor. This means that cycling is the best method to get healthy and enjoy having fun at the same time. But, the main thing is that which is the Best Bicycle in India for Adults or kids? It is the prominent thing that every buyer should clear out before choosing any of them.

Purchasing a right bicycle is not as simple as you think like visiting a local store and ask them to give you the best bicycle. There are lots of factors that are important to consider while looking for a right bicycle for an adult.

You must imagine about exactly where you will be going to ride and how often? Are you interested in considering the look of the bike or taking a trip to the comfort zone while riding on it? Will you ride it to the countryside or use it for competitions? Once you clear what you need to do with the bike, then you have covered half of the process to buy the Best Bicycle in India.

Comparison of Best Bicycle for Adults in India

Few Recommendation of Best Bicycle In India For Adults

#1. Hero Next 24T 18 Speed Mountain Cycle (Red/Black)

Some Features of Hero Next 24T 18 Speed Mountain Cycle:

It has front and Rear Caliper Brakes It has adjustable seat with Rexine Saddle This cycle is came with 18 speed It has molded Anti-Skid Pedals

#2. Mach City iBike

It has Light Weight Steel Frame It has Thermoplastic rubber grips It comes along with alloy V brakes Bird type Steel handle bar

#3. Atlas Weapon 26T Rear Suspension 21 Speed Mountain Bicycle For Adults

It has stainless steel frame with rear suspension It has anti-skid tires It has 21 speed Shimano Gears It has integrated Chasi Carrier

Types not to overlook

There are various types of bicycles you can consider when you are going to select the preferred one. Firstly, know about the types of the bikes available in the market in detail so that you can clear your needs and preferences for what you want in a bike. So, let’s start with them:

Mountain bikes

These bikes are craggy in nature. Normally, they are built with stronger frames and components as compared to other bikes as they are going to ride on hills or off-the roads. Of course, people ride it on the logs and rocks. They have suspension systems and knobby tires that provide riders with superior shock absorption and traction system on the varied terrain. Its use is not limited to the mountains only, of course, it can be driven on the roads as well. These bikes have 26’’ wheels, a forward leaning position while sitting, 21 to 27 gears, and lower gears used for comfortable hill climbing.

Light-duty mountain bikes and trail bikes

They have a great similarity to mountain bikes. As compared to the mountain bikes, they are a little heavier, less cragged, and less expensive. In general, they are meant for road and trail riding. The main drawback is that they are not capable of handling the rough terrain that the real mountain bikes are able. If you are a college student, recreational rider, commuter, or a casual rider, then you can trust on these bikes. They have 21 to 24 gears and 26 inches wheels.

Touring and road bikes

If you love lightweight and fast bikes, road and touring bikes are an ideal option to go for. The interesting feature is that they are fast and aerodynamic because of lightweight. They are very different from other bikes. You can opt for these bikes, when you are willing to go for on-road (pavement) riding. This is why these bikes have narrow and smooth tires, turned-down handlebars, and skinny saddles. If you often go on long-distance riding, stop looking for anything else as these bikes are especially made for you. These bikes can handle the intense and speedy workout sessions. They are intended to have 27’’ or 700C wheels and 14 to 27 gears. There are different models of the touring bikes, you can take into account. Choose a model that has a longer wheelbase, higher shock absorbency, and many ways to link the carrying racks, as well as, bags. However, when it comes to the road bikes, they generally have a little shorter wheelbase. Even, the road bikes have a less weight.

Comfort bikes

These types of bikes are alike to both trail and mountain bikes, but they are designed to provide with the enhanced comfort zone to riders. They have a shorter distance between the handlebars and the seat. This is why you will be able to sit in an additional upright position on an ease bike. A comfort bike will be capable of giving you a smooth ride because of having 26’’ wheels, 7 to 24 gears, and features such as soft and wide paddles, shock-absorbing seat posts, wide pedals, front forks, and handlebar stems. Once you learn the features, you can easily seek for the Best Bicycle in India for Adults.

Hybrid bikes

From the hybrid, it means that these bikes are a mixture for mountain bikes and comfort bikes. It states that the features of both of these types of bikes are combined to form a single unit. With the combination of two types of bikes, the hybrid bikes are known for riding on both dirt and on-road trails. A rider, who is serious and casual, can choose this type of bicycle. A hybrid bike is made for those, who need more speed and agility, whether they are considering the riding on trials or on-road. The size of wheels of these bikes is 27’’ and there are 21 to 24 gears.

Dirt bikes and BMX bikes

Last but not the least, the dirt and BMX bikes are also a reliable option when riders need them for general purposes. These bikes can be utilized for normal transportation or riding on dirt. They are smaller in size than other bikes available. Like, they have 20’’ wheels, hand brakes, one gear, knobby tires, and short wheelbase frames.

Other things to look for

Moving towards, selecting the Best Bicycle in India is also dependent on other factors too. The frame size should be ideal, which is based on the kind of bike you select, your inseam, and your height. There are different frame sizes to be known. For that reason, you can talk to the provider or if you are considering the purchase online, then you take the help of the frame sizing charts. Apart from that, handlebars also matter a lot. While buying a right bike, you will need to make sure that you have the comfortable reach between the handlebars and your seat. If the seat is below the handlebars, then it will give you a comfortable ride as a whole. It is also important to know, in the case of the higher handlebars, you need to apply more power to the pedals. The position and shape of the handlebars is also based on the bike you get.

Knowing the shapes of the handlebars is all important for you. Some of the common handlebar shapes are mentioned below:

Riser bar

Drop bar

Mustache bar

Flat bar

Handlebars have different features and available for different types of bikes. Once you determine the type of the bike and the fit you want, you should think about other features, which include wheel size, gears, brakes, and suspension. This time, you need to take the suspension into account. Suspension is defined as the feature, which will make you feel suspended if you are driving on a rugged and rough area. If you will be going to have the full suspension, it means that you will get complete control and boosts traction. When it comes to the front suspension, it absorbs impact and offers a smooth ride. Finally, brakes are an important consideration. There is a wide range of brakes of different bikes. All types of brakes have pros and cons. Several popular ones include coaster brakes, rim brakes, disc brakes, and drum brakes.

Tips that come in handy

While looking for the Best Bicycle in India, a test drive is a handy idea that will give you an excellent bicycle for your use. Taking the bike for a test drive is the main thing that you should not ignore at any cost. When you are going on the test drive, you will be able to know the below-mentioned things:

Comfortability

While using it, you can come to know the comfort zone it is giving to you. Are you in the comfort area with the posture of the bicycle you chosen? If the posture seems good to you, then you can go with a particular bike you are considering whether it is a hybrid, mountain or any other bike.

Carrying capacity

If you have decided to get some things with you, it is important to know how much stuff your bike can carry. You wish to see how your bicycle manages when you have put load on it. In the case of lightweight bike, then the more chances, you may suffer from some difficult time while riding. To carry some heavy stuff along with you on the trail, you can rely on a heavier mountain or hybrid bike.

Handling the terrain

It is important to know how the bike can handle the terrain. Ideally, testing of the bike on different surfaces will give you a general idea, how the bike will handle the terrain. If the bike can grip descents, hills, and corners, then it will be an ideal fit for you.

Learn more about the different styles

Of course, you will see many different styles and models of the bicycles in the market. You may be interested in testing the multiple bikes so that you can have a chance to learn about the features of different styles and designs of various kinds of bicycles. The reason is that there is a lot to choose from the market. If you are not a bike lover or do not have proper knowledge about the bikes, the process of getting a right bike can be complicated. All you need to do is to rely on the bike that can be an ideal one for your needs, as well as, comfort.

Start your search online

Once you have decided your budget and what you want in a bike, visiting online will help you in deciding on the best and reliable bicycle for your requirements and preferences. On the web, you can visit many review sites, where the bikes of popular brands and manufacturers are reviewed. While seeking for the Best Bicycle in India under 10000 for Adults or above than 10k, reviews are important to consider. It is due to the fact that reviews will help you in getting an idea how the bike is comfortable and reliable to use. Going with any of them without your homework is not a wise idea. So, going online will take your half of the stress away from you as you can know about the features, prices, specifications, and much more, all related to the bicycles used for different purposes. So, make the best decision.