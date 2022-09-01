Feeding ourselves is something we have to think about doing daily. But trying to come up with new meals and ways to stay healthy can get really tiring.

A few years back when the pandemic hit, everyone found all this spare time to actually try to become better cooks in the kitchen. We did it all—making bread from scratch, baking our own pizza, coming up with intricate three-course dinners, and experimenting with a ton of recipes that were both healthy and splurge-worthy.

But two years later and many of us find ourselves in a serious cooking rut. Not only have we pretty much hit some massive cooking fatigue but equally have lost our inspiration.

Chances are you are like the rest of us. We’ve gone back to takeaways and lame sandwiches. But life is too short to be bummed out by the food. So we are here to help you get reinvigorated by your kitchen and by being the best chef you can be.

To help you get out of your serious cooking rut, we have come up with a ton of different ways in which you can get creative with your cuisine and enjoy mealtime once again. You don’t have to wait for a pandemic to have fun in the kitchen.

1. Keep Things Simple

Sometimes, we try to do too much in the kitchen. This causes us to get overwhelmed and want to simply give up all together. If you feel yourself starting to spin when it comes to cooking, take a step back and keep things simple. It is okay to simply have sliced carrots with hummus for a snack—or even lunch. You do not have to make the hummus from scratch every single time too.

Give yourself permission to take a break when you are feeling overwhelmed. Keep things simple when you can not be bothered and embrace your moments of inspiration and use those periods as times to try creating something new.

2. Grow a Garden

Another great way to get yourself excited to cook again is by growing your own produce. This will inspire you to put to use the fresh vegetables you are growing and ensure they do not go to waste. It will also give you a new focus so that you have to think about coming up with recipes that compliment the produce you already have, rather than trying to figure out a recipe and then finding those ingredients.

3. Get a New Pot Set

Sometimes we need to splurge on ourselves to instill some more inspiration in the kitchen. One of the best ways to do this is to get a new pot set for all your cooking needs. You will have a desire to get in the kitchen again if it means being able to use state-of-the-art kitchenware that is designed to make cooking even easier.

So do not just splurge on food. Splurge on kitchen essentials too.

4. Try an Exotic Recipe

If you are sick of making the same meals every week, you probably need to really switch it up and try something totally exotic and different. For example, why not try making pad thai from scratch? Or find a recipe to follow that is based on your favorite restaurant food?

There are numerous ways to get yourself out of your rut and routine, instead of branching out and finding an exotic recipe that makes you feel like you are actually on holiday.

5. Go to a Cooking Class

Sometimes we just need a little bit of encouragement in improving our skill sets and get motivated in the kitchen again. That is why you should sign yourself up for a cooking class. You can do this either online or in person—letting yourself learn from trained professionals.

Plus, you will also get a chance to meet other people keen to progress their cooking skills to. Who knows, from one cooking class you may end up creating a whole new social circle where you take turns hosting dinner parties or swapping recipes.

6. Host a Dinner Party

On that note, why not force yourself to get in the kitchen again by committing to a dinner party? When you put the pressure on yourself to bring your A-game, you will likely be way more inclined to put your best foot forward in the kitchen and impress all your friends. Sometimes we simply need that kick in the butt to start cooking again. So send out that dinner party invitation and start meal planning.

Conclusion

If you have found yourself in a bit of a cooking rut, not to fear. There are numerous ways to get yourself back into the kitchen and re-gain your passion for creating delicious food. Of these six tips, what will you try first?