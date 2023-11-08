Piano Express Is Your All-Inclusive Group Piano Platform

Piano Express is a comprehensive learning system designed to enhance the teaching and learning experience for both piano instructors and their students. Here’s a summary of its features and benefits.

An Overview of the Platform

Piano Express presents a multifaceted system designed to enhance group piano lessons, supported by a suite of tools and resources aimed at improving both teaching and learning experiences. The program includes a Group Curriculum and Teacher Guide that provides structured teaching materials with comprehensive guidance for instructors, ensuring lessons are delivered effectively. Accompanying the curriculum is a Method Book Series, spanning six levels, to systematically guide students through various stages of their musical education. An extensive Video Training Library complements each lesson, offering visual and auditory reinforcement to aid understanding and retention. To gauge student proficiency, the Assessment App evaluates the accuracy of notes and rhythms, while the Practice Tracking App monitors and records practice durations and progression, making it easier to measure students’ improvement over time. For educators, Group Lesson Video Training gives clear instructions on how to implement and maximize the benefits of the Piano Express system within a studio, ensuring a smooth integration into their teaching practice.

Profitability Benefits For Music Schools

What if you could see 10-20 students per hour in your studio? Or what if your school could teach 150 students with only three teachers in about 10 hours per week? Your music school’s profitability will skyrocket. Payroll expenses, the pain of hiring new teachers fairly often, or pure burnout will cease to be a consideration.

Improve Student Outcomes

Prepare For Standardized Testing

The robust group piano lesson curriculum at Piano Express serves as an essential foundation for students aiming to excel in standardized music examinations such as RCM (Royal Conservatory of Music), ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music), and AMEB (Australian Music Examinations Board). This program was meticulously crafted to align with the comprehensive skill sets required by these prestigious institutions, ensuring a holistic development of musicianship.

From mastering technical exercises, scales, and arpeggios to exploring a breadth of repertoire across various genres and periods, students are methodically prepared to meet the high standards of these exams. The curriculum also embeds critical components such as sight-reading, ear training, and theory, which are integral parts of these examination boards. By gradually building these skills, a quality curriculum not only equips students with the knowledge and proficiency needed to succeed in their assessments but also instills a deep understanding and lifelong appreciation for the art of music.

Students Make Friends and Have Fun in Piano Lessons

This format naturally fosters friendship through shared experiences, as children bond over new songs and celebrate each other’s achievements. Ensemble pieces become a highlight, teaching them the joy of harmonizing with others and creating beautiful music collaboratively. The camaraderie is further amplified through musical games that make learning theory and techniques playful and competitive in a friendly way. Such an atmosphere not only nurtures musical skills but also builds a supportive community where every note played is a step toward lifelong friendships and a deepened love for music.

This Leads To Long Term Retention

Piano Express facilitates long term student retention by helping students make quick progress and friendships. If music is fun, they will want to continue lessons for years to come – even when they have outgrown the group piano lesson curriculum.

In Summary: Schedule a Free Demo

Whether you own a large multi-instrument music school or are a private piano teacher in Mississauga, contact Piano Express to schedule a free 1-on-1 demo of the product. They can show you how it works and how it can help you make significantly more money in less time.