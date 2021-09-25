Boston, called “The Cradle of Liberty” and sometimes “Beantown” is the capital city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the United States of America. The 24th-most populous city in the country with a population of 675,647 in 2020, Boston is one of the oldest municipalities in the United States. It was founded in 1630 on the Shawmut Peninsula by Puritan settlers from the English town of the same name. The city continued to be an important port, a manufacturing hub and a center for education and culture, after its independence from Great Britain.

Nowadays, the city is a thriving center of scientific research and a world leader in higher education that includes law, medicine, engineering and business. With around 5,000 start-ups, Boston is considered to be a global pioneer in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Apart from being famous for baked beans, Fenway Park, and The Boston Marathon, it is one of the best cities in America—and perhaps, in the world, which is why a lot of people choose to live here. If you are one of them, here’s a few things you need to know before moving in.



Quality of Life

Boston is one of the healthiest cities in the country and the eighth best city in the world in terms of quality of life according to Deutsche Bank. It continuous to be recognized as a desirable place to live in because the city has a good value and a strong job market, as well.

Cost of living

Yes, it is expensive to live in Boston and it has one of the highest costs of living in the United States – approximately 48% higher compared to the national average. If you’re moving to the city, your household income should at least be around $120,900, according to studies. This figure can scale up or down depending on the number of bedrooms you need, as it is based on a 2-bedroom apartment with a rent of $2,900 per month. If you are renting in Boston, let me share a few info. According to Zumper, $2,300 is the median rent in Boston. The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment has an increase of 5% compared last year, now at $2,420. Over the past month, there has been 11% increase to $1,995 on the average rent for studio apartment and 4% increase to $2,800 for a 2-bedroom apartment. Renting is obviously in-demand in Boston despite the pandemic. Proof that tenants are staying put because they see better opportunities in the city. Living in Boston is expensive, maybe nearly as expensive as living in the New York City, but it is also well worth it.

Things to do

There are a lot of things to explore in Boston. It looks very much like European city packed with things that are profoundly American. There’s an abundance of history everywhere you look at. One is the Faneuil Hall Marketplace which has served as a meeting place since the 1740s. It draws 20 million visitors each year. Home to Quincy Market where visitors wander through food stalls, this is a perfect stop for hungry tourists. For nature and outdoor lovers, Boston harbor and Charles River are one of the top sights to see.

Boston’s strong point is in its education and healthcare systems. They are probably one of the best in the country both for the job-seekers and the education-seekers. Amidst the current pandemic and economic problems a lot of people are facing, living in a city where there is a strong foundation in both education ang healthcare is very fortunate as it is a rare chance that most people search for to secure their future.