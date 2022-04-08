Without knowing the financial risks associated with Critics of bitcoin, you should not invest your hard-earned money in this market. But first, you should have some ideas about blockchain because blockchain technology is the backbone of crypto domain. For example, bitcoin is a popular crypto that has earned a huge popularity and bitcoin is based on decentralised transactions where your transaction records are stored in a blockchain ledger. But, why would you choose crypto over stocks and bonds? It is a valid question because stocks are controlled by exchanges stock exchanges are regulated by authorized entity. So, you might have faith in this domain.

But stocks and bonds are equally risky investment option like crypto and government cannot provide any guaranteed return on your stocks and bonds. On the other part, if you know about crypto and predict the price of such coins and tokens then you can earn a high return on your crypto investment.

Definition of blockchain:

In a simple words, blockchain working behind the crypto domain is a chain of blocks where blocks are added on each successful transaction. For example, a miner can validate your transaction with bitcoin and add a block to the bitcoin ledger. He or she will get bitcoin as reward for validating your transaction.

But, apart from crypto domain, there are different types of blockchain are available. For example, crypto is based on blockchain 1.0, and stocks, loans and financial products are based on blockchain 2.0. In this case, block can be added on each transaction. Apart from that, government, research departments and cultural institutions are using blockchain 3.0.

Crypto is the future:

People may think that crypto will replace the fiat currency in future because it has gained a huge popularity and people are using their crypto wallet for daily transactions. Good and some services can be purchased easily using the bitcoins. But it is a wrong concept because crypto is not a legal tender and you cannot use it for any valid transaction. For example, you can buy a product from Microsoft with your crypto currency, but you will get your invoice in fiat currency. Apart from that, people living in remote places cannot use such digital assets for their daily needs and crypto will take some time to reach such places. Without internet connectivity, you cannot use such digital assets. So, crypto is an investment option like gold and metal, and you can consider it as a long-term investment option to gain a huge profit.

You can hold crypto in your balance sheets:

Many businesses are holding crypto in their balance sheets because fiat currency has a depreciation value and you cannot get a decent value if your hold fiat currency in your balance sheets. For example, you can hold fiat currency for a few years and you will find that your stored funds cannot be sufficient for your requirement in future because price of goods and taxes can be raised in a few years. On the other part, you can hold crypto instead of fiat currency for a few years and you will a huge return on your funds invested in crypto domain.

Make sure, you must read the recent trends about crypto world to keep your investment safe. There are some tools available where you can find such data about this domain, and you can easily predict the future of your coins and tokens by reading such updates on a regular basis. Apart from that, to keep your crypto coins secured, you need to choose a platform that is secured and you can use Bitcoin Era in this regard, as it is a trusted one by many investors.

Process of Converting crypto into fiat currency?

There are many exchanges available from where you can convert your crypto currency into fiat currency. You need to pay an additional transaction fee for such conversion and you can check such fees charged by various platforms to save your cost. You can also use a Crypto ATM for converting your crypto currency into fiat currency, but you need to pay a huge cut-off for such ATM transactions.

So now, you can invest your surplus funds on crypto and you can add more crypto tokens and coins in your portfolio.