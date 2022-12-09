One of the lessons we learned from Covid is that any business can go online. The Covid period saw a lot of businesses all over the world going virtual. And even after Covid, things were no longer the same with numerous businesses, even in India.

For businesses to go online, there is a need for a video conferencing platform to bridge the communication gap between workers and employers. Finding the best video conferencing tool has never been easier.

iMind is an incredible video conferencing tool that businesses can use to communicate. With this, a company can shun its physical office and move completely online. And workers can work remotely from wherever they are.

Why iMind is The Best Video Conferencing Tool

There are several reasons why iMind is considered the best video conferencing tool for businesses. Some of the reasons include:

Privacy

The security of users on this platform is top-notch. They ensure every meeting is secured and made private to avoid unwanted guests. On this chat for a business tool, unwanted guests can find their way into the meeting.

The platform takes a picture of each participant trying to join the conference call. This picture is sent to the host for verification. The conference host can tell if the person trying to join the call was invited. If the person was invited, the host could grant access or decline if the person was not invited.

Security

iMind also ensures that users’ information is not released or hacked by unsuspecting cyber criminals. This they ensure by introducing the use of a one-time code instead of a password. It ensures that the account is solidified, making hacking very difficult.

You receive a one-time code in your mail and enter it into the platform to gain access. With this, no one can hack your password, as a new one is generated each time you log in.

Show Several Screens

Another great reason iMind is considered the best among others is the ability to share screens during meetings. As the host, you can share your screen with attendees during the meeting. All attendees are equally allowed to share their screens instead of video, which can be done simultaneously.

What’s more, you can watch up to 12 screens regardless of your subscription plan.

Record Calls

iMind allows the recording of calls. If you are attending or hosting a meeting and you wouldn’t want to keep making notes from the meeting, you can simply record the meeting. Interestingly, there is no restriction to the number of videos you can record regardless of the plan you are subscribed to.

Flexible Platform

With this video conferencing tool, you can join a meeting on the go. You do not need a different browser. The tool can work on apps and browsers. Also, other flexibility of this platform include:

easy to use;

easy to create links;

suppress background noise;

flexible payment plan.

All these make the platform suitable for businesses.

Conclusion About iMind

iMind is the best video conferencing tool for business in India. It has numerous features that others don’t have. And its subscription plan is flexible and affordable.