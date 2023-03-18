What is igfollower.net?

Igfollower.net is a website that claims to provide free tools to increase engagement of real Instagram followers and likes. It supports more than 75 languages and allows users to identify the followers who are not following them back. However, some users have reported that this website is a scam and does not deliver what it promises. Therefore, I would advise you to be careful before using this website or any similar ones.

List of sites that are similar to igfollower.net

There are many websites that claim to be similar to igfollower.net and offer free Instagram followers and likes. However, I cannot guarantee their quality, safety or legitimacy. Some of the websites that appear in the web search results are:

Projectinsta.com: The home of free Instagram followers.

Instafollowerspro.com: A free platform to get Instagram followers and likes for free and Fast.

Easygetinsta.com: A website that provides real and free Instagram followers and likes with coins.

Mrinsta.com: A free Instagram growth platform designed to boost your profile’s popularity through engagement from real people.

Socialfollow.co: A website that lets you get 1000 free Instagram followers by following 10 profiles of your interest.

These are some examples of sites that are similar to igfollower.net, but there may be more. You should always do your own research before using any of these websites and be careful about sharing your personal information or password with them.