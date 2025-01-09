Cryptocurrencies have evolved into an alternative asset class over the years, with a market capitalization of more than three trillion dollars. Digital assets offer several advantages, such as high liquidity, the markets run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and substantial profitability. Though many high-net-worth individuals are now investing in cryptocurrencies, the allocation remains small – less than 5% of their portfolios. Anyone who is investing in digital assets owns TRON, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network. Originally called the Telegram Open Network, it was developed by Pavel Durov and his brother Nikolai to attract a maximum number of users and enable fast and energy-efficient transactions.

In 2022, development was revived by the TON foundation, which acts in the best interest of the community by encouraging initiatives that help achieve The Open Network’s mission. This change represented an important turning point, allowing TON to consolidate into a more community-driven and decentralized platform; Telegram ceased its direct involvement with the project. Some skeptics still argue that TON is still heavily reliant on Telegram, and decisions made by the network operators align with the multi-platform messaging service. With Bitcoin prices rising this year, investors are looking to the TON price prediction to see if they would benefit from holding it for a long time.

TON Was One Of The Standout Performers In 2024

Donald Trump’s election as the president of the United States acted as a major catalyst, propelling cryptocurrency to new heights and bringing hope for a future where digital assets thrive. Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $94,000, but it remained sensitive to external factors, emphasizing the influence of news and events regarding its supply and demand dynamics. Meanwhile, TON emerged as a strong performer, achieving roughly 10% of Bitcoin’s transfer volume capacity, a remarkable triumph considering that the cryptocurrency is only four years old. TON is now ranked as the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and the number of wallets holding TON has surpassed 100 million, as maintained by CryptoQuant.

TON’s demand is increasing due to its perceived utility. It can be used for transaction fees, participation in DeFi activities (staking, lending, and providing liquidity), and ensuring the operation of The Open Network’s services, such as DNS (Domain Name Services), WWW, Proxy, decentralized storage, and payment services. The Open Network has attracted further demand for TON by launching multiple funding and incentive programs for app developers, such as the bounty that covers educational materials and onboarding resources. Grants support ambitious teams in new product development or the migration to a successful protocol from another blockchain.

Buying TON Is Easy, Quick, And Secure

You can buy Ton on popular exchanges with fiat currency or exchange it for other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins. Identity verification is a critical step in ensuring the security and integrity of your account, and, more often than not, the best document to use is your passport; if you don’t have one, your national ID or driver’s license is enough. If you’re looking to keep your cryptocurrency safe for the long term, use a hardware wallet because it isolates the keys in a way that nobody can intercept or observe them. You can manage many different types of coins from other exchanges on a single device.

You can use a TON wallet to securely manage, store, and transact The Open Network’s native cryptocurrency. The data stored on the block has an address, typically a string of alphanumeric characters generated via cryptographic processes, which provides a way to track the movement of digital assets across the network. You’ll be given a unique passphrase, and this is the only way you can access your TON wallet. The information can’t be retrieved should it be lost. Despite the convenience of software wallets, they’ve been involved in several cases of hacking because they’re always connected to the Internet.

How To Invest In TON For Long-Term Gain

Judging the inherent value of TON can be difficult, with its merit largely determined by its progressive utility, public interest, and current levels of supply and demand. TON is designed to be decentralized, meaning it’s not controlled by a central authority or government, with transfers of value occurring without the need for an intermediary. If you do invest, it shouldn’t be something you do on a whim. The longer you remain invested in TON, the more time your money has to grow; you don’t need remarkable trading skills or savvy financial know-how. Buying and holding indefinitely requires patience, so it’s important to understand that progress will be gradual.

Instead of cashing out your rewards, you can reinvest them into staking. The Open Network is a Proof of Stake blockchain, which means that users validate new blocks of transactions and earn rewards for doing so correctly. If a staking protocol is awarded the work, the TON is split among the pool’s members, with a slightly larger share going to the owner. You can do this through your wallet’s interface. Once the deposit is confirmed, you can start validating transactions and make your work rewarding. You need a minimum of 300,000 TON to get in, and this can represent a barrier for most investors, but you can join a staking pool to generate passive income.

Last but not least, you can remove anxiety and frustration using dollar-cost averaging. Allocate a fixed amount of money every now and then to reduce the impact of market volatility, which can make it possible for you to experience significant losses. It’s an excellent way to develop a disciplined investing habit. Market timing is difficult, if not impossible, even for professional investors, and dollar-cost averaging lets the “door of opportunity” open wide. Still, it doesn’t guarantee a profit. Dollar-cost averaging tends to produce lower returns compared to lump-sum investing.

Concluding Remarks

TON’s strategic partnerships, technological strengths, and market adoption position make it a force to be reckoned with. If the cryptocurrency appreciates substantially since your purchase, you can sell it to lock in profits, but it’s best to hold it through market fluctuations and avoid emotional decisions.