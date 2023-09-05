Sustainable practices can have a lasting positive effect on the environment, resulting in fewer greenhouse emissions, reduced deforestation, and less plastic pollution. Taking some steps and integrating them into your business practices can make an impactful difference.

We’ve identified the best sustainable practices for small perishable food businesses and have outlined them in this article.

Of course, implementing these will likely require some upfront capital, though it’s worth it in the long run. Consider a financial platform like Silo to help you get started.

Why is sustainability important?

Sustainability is important for many reasons: it helps protect the environment, reduces our reliance on finite resources, and creates a healthier planet for future generations.

In addition to these large-scale benefits, sustainable practices can also benefit small businesses. By making changes in their operations, companies can reduce their impact on the environment while increasing efficiency and cutting costs.

Sustainability is also increasingly important to customers. More and more people are choosing to support sustainable companies, so businesses that invest in sustainability will be able to tap into a new customer base as well as strengthen their brands’ reputations.

The best sustainable practices for small perishable food businesses

Here are the best sustainable practices that you should consider implementing.

Invest in energy-efficient equipment

Businesses often consume too much electricity , making energy-saving equipment essential. Doing this will both lower carbon emissions and save on utility costs.

Turning off lights in rooms that aren’t being used will further lower energy usage—use signs to remind staff to turn off lights in storage areas, back offices, and bathrooms.

Reuse or recycle packaging

Reusable containers are vital to business sustainability practices. Consider using materials like glass, aluminum, or recyclable plastic. Reusables also offer superior protection while allowing for better airflow for delicate items stored inside them.

Partner with local businesses

Create a zero-waste small business by working with local composting facilities or community gardens to arrange regular pickups of your food waste.

By purchasing ingredients from sustainable farms, businesses can further decrease their carbon footprint.

Reduce waste

Food waste is an ongoing challenge within the perishable food industry, accounting for a huge amount of food produced each year that ends up in the trash can. This results in an unnecessary use of natural resources, which drives up costs for consumers and businesses alike.

Consider action items like maintaining a food waste log to help identify patterns in what’s being wasted. Properly storing products can help minimize food waste before it reaches customers.

Sustainability is both a short-term and long-term solution

Sustainability is important for businesses of all sizes, but it’s especially critical for small perishable food businesses. Taking some steps to reduce waste and implement energy-saving equipment can help lower greenhouse gas emissions and increase efficiency.

What’s more, these types of sustainable practices can give your business a competitive edge as consumers become increasingly interested in supporting environmentally-friendly businesses. Make sure your business is part of the solution by incorporating these practices today.