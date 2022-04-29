Of late there has been tense competition amongst finance brokers as the financial markets are on hype. It is, therefore, crucial for brokerage firms to perform to the best of their capabilities to gain the confidence of investors and trade through them. Although IB Finanzas might not be a perfect broker, this brokerage firm is worthy of investing through them as they offer an exceptional trading experience so desired by most traders.

In this day and age, trading in financial markets is mostly done through applications and online trading platforms. Most traders trust IB Finanzas because of its innovative trading application. Furthermore, most traders use the IB Finanzas’s application to get a detailed look at the charts.

This review strives to explore the distinct features of IB Finanzas’s application and take a deeper look at some of its prominent elements.

How IB Finanzas Works

Users deposit money into their trading accounts hosted on the IB Finanzas trading platforms. As they accept fiat money, user accounts can be funded by the use of credit cards or wire transfers. US withdrawals can be made directly to the user’s bank account.

Once one’s account is funded, trading can commence on its user-friendly trading platforms.

If one is new to trading, they can learn on the demo account which will be funded with $10,000 on a virtual platform. When one is an advanced trader, they can go ahead and start trading.

Which Currencies Does Capital.com Accept?

IB Finanzas accepts most big base currencies including USD, GBP, EUR, and AUD as well as a few smaller currencies. As each trading account has a base currency in which the broker holds the money, should a trader have an account with a different base currency, a currency conversion fee will have to be charged for that deposit.

Is IB Finanzas a Good Trading Application?

Whether one is an advanced trader or a beginner, IB Finanzas’s trading application allows users to make well-informed trading strategies. This esteemed broker has a relatively easy-to-use and properly designed web trading platform. Its web trading platform is safer as it has a two-step login.

The application has an economic calendar which is a necessity for every trader as it outlines real-time macro-economic events, company announcements, and economic news that can trigger movements in global markets. IB Finanzas’s economic calendar enables traders to strike their target trades and exploit movements realized from economic events on its real-time economic calendar

Mobile Compatibility

IB Finanzas ‘s mobile app is well-coded and has several features that are often used on most broker’s desktop versions only. The IB Finanzas application is compatible with most mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and Apple devices. This high compatibility makes trading easier for users to allow traders to trade from anywhere in the world. The market indicators available on the application can assist regarding when to buy or sell an asset and they can be used for making forecasts on industry trends as well as making knowledgeable decisions.

IB Finanzas Fees and Commissions

IB Finanzas prides in offering a clear pricing policy. The fees are also lower than the fee structure of some rival brokerage firms. This bank makes money for users whilst they also make money from the traders. They also earn money from stock loan programs.

Capitalix Pros/Cons

Pros

Diversity of crypto coins not on other trading exchanges

Easy to use trading application

Has demo account

Users can use the Copy Trader feature to copy trading done by high pro traders.

Accepts fiat money

Clear and low-cost pricing policy

Research and educational articles for users

Cons

Not available in some countries

Can IB Finanzas be Trusted

IB Finanzas hired the best knowledgeable and experienced managers to protest the hard-earned investments made on their trading platform and segregated the money from investments held on behalf of clients from its operating accounts. Furthermore, IB Finanzas is fully compliant with PCI Data Security Standards implying that funds are routed through the most secure data environment, encrypted, and backed up securely daily.

Our Final Verdict

If you are looking for a better place to buy and sell a wide choice of stocks, cryptocurrencies IB Finanzas is the right place for you. Using the best innovative technology by IB Finanzas can grant you a good trading experience.

Don’t you think it’s time to check out IB Finanzas for your investment purposes? Create an account and download the application to start building up your digital investments.