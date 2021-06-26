The hydrangea flower is one of the best-looking flowers and also one of the most preferred bouquets in Singapore. This flower is full of beauty and an elegant look that captures the attention of people who only dare to glance at it.

While this flower is beautiful and eye-catching, the blue hydrangea flowers are also mood changers. Once you enter a surrounding with these types of flowers, you are guaranteed to get your mood changed.

And the best part is that your mood will change into a happier and jovial experience because of the sites these flowers offer.

Tips On Planting Beautiful Hydrangea Flowers

When you think of planting the most beautiful blue hydrangea flowers, the most important resource is the soil. This is because the quality and type of the soil determines the outcome of the flowers you plant.

Hence, below are some of the tips to bring the beautiful blue colour in your hydrangea.

1. Choose the Right Hydrangea

As you may know, only the bigleaf hydrangea flowers have the ability to change their colour. But the likes of ‘Anabelle’ hydrangea and oakleaf hydrangea only bloom in the cream and white colours.

Therefore, ensure that you plant a hydrangea variety that can turn into a blue shade if that’s your main goal.

2. Select the Blue Variants of Hydrangea Flowers

Ensure that you only plant hydrangeas that can turn into a blue colour. Here are some of them:

Nikko Blue

Endless Summer – The Original

PennyMac

Blauer Prinz and

Endless Summer Twist-n-Shout

If you aren’t sure about the hydrangea flower variants that bloom into a blue shade, you can always seek help from us at any time.

3. Check the Soil pH

Like mentioned earlier, the quality of the soil used to plant the hydrangea flowers contributes a lot to the final outcome. In this case, you should consider or measure the soil pH of the soil that you want to plant the hydrangeas in.

The soil pH value measures the acidity or alkalinity of the soil, and different types of soil have different pH values. You can use a soil test kit to measure the pH value of the soil you are planning to use to see if it will be favourable to plant the hydrangea flowers.

To help you, hydrangea flowers should be grown in an acidic soil with a pH value of about 5.5 or even lower.

4. Select the Hydrangea Hue You Desire

There are different types of hydrangea hues and you need to select the ones that you want to plant. This way, you’ll be more likely to come up with the type of flowers you desire for your garden. It’s the results that you will acquire from your soil test that will determine the hue you can plant.

5. Adjust Your Soil’s pH

Blue hydrangea flowers should be planted in soils with a high acidity. If after measuring your soil’s pH value you find that it’s neutral or high in alkalinity, you can always adjust the pH value to come up with a more acidic soil.

This can be done by using organic acidifiers such as sulfate and sulphur. By doing this, you’ll be able to come up with a blue shade of the hydrangea flowers.