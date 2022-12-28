Do you dream of world fame? Do you want people to come to events and art galleries for exhibitions of your works? Are you planning to be a famous photographer? Then you need to create your portfolio on the Internet. After all, it’s much easier to promote your creative works online. This website is like a business card of any artist. However, a lot depends on its appearance. Therefore, you must think about correctly designing your photo portfolio. Today we’ll tell you how to create such a site, which will interest art connoisseurs, draw due attention to the results of your work and help promote your business. A photo gallery HTML template is a reliable and time-tested way to get an excellent website design. Let’s find out what kind of product it is, using the example of themes placed on the TemplateMonster marketplace.

How To Create a Site With HTML Template Gallery

You need from one to two weeks for this goal. The process goes much faster if you have already dealt with similar tasks.

First, decide on hosting and domain name. The domain name is what people see in the browser’s search bar. The ideal option for creative people and photo studios has such features:

A short, memorable name matters. So often, well-known brands change the domain to a shorter one. Some firms even switch to variants of 2-3 letters.

Associative series. These must be words either related to your profession or containing your first and last name. The second option also allows you to develop your brand.

The end of the link, the one that comes after the dot, should ideally have an international value. For example, .com.

Hosting is a relatively easy task. Even on the same TemplateMonster, you find a good solution.

Secondly, the choice of CMS also plays an important role. Often, photographers have a small staff not consisting of marketers, site administrators, and programmers. If you choose the right, simple and understandable CMS, you may add pictures, create new sections and edit the future site. For beginners, there is nothing better than WordPress. By the way, there are many simple photo gallery HTML templates for it.

Thirdly, the design of the site should correctly reproduce your photo sessions. So, we’ll discuss how to choose an HTML template gallery studio next.

But now it’s worth dealing with the CMS.

How To Select The Admin Panel

As mentioned earlier, all the main work takes place in the administrative panel. It would be great if the main photographer could upload his photos on the portal. It’s convenient and saves time and money on additional employees.

There are such well-known CMS:

WordPress.

Magento

OpenCart.

Shopify.

PrestaShop.

Joomla.

The first one is the most popular.

Pros And Cons Of WordPress

Here are the reasons why such a massive number of people around the world download it:

Easy and intuitive menu. Having a couple of days, and sometimes even hours, you can quickly figure out where the sections of the portal, the settings section, and other parts are without instructions.

Many instructions are on the Internet. Although the company doesn’t have an official support service, people use WordPress thanks to a lot of information in search engines. So if you wish, you can find an answer to any question. In addition, there are step-by-step manuals, even whole communities, where you chat with people and share the experience.

You have a vast selection of photo gallery HTML CSS template free download and paid. It simplifies the creation of a design. You only need to set it and edit a little. For example, choose the desired layout for the pages (there are several variants for each section), colors, or fonts.

An adaptive layout is available to everyone. Now the owner of a site that is not responsive for mobile means losing part of the potential audience. Pages should automatically adjust to any size and look great.

WordPress has open code. It’s good because it’s editable. However, the website is easier to hack. Therefore, take care of photo gallery HTML code safety measures in advance.

Finally, let us remind you that CMS is free. For a starting business, that’s all you need!

What Is HTML Template Gallery

This product provides the buyer with a ready-made and well-thought-out website design. You use the results of the work of professional web developers and designers. However, you pay much less for the product than if you ordered it directly from the web studio. This thing happens because you won’t be the only buyer. However, downloads may be tens or even hundreds of times less than free analogs. For example, see the number of free HTML template gallery downloads in WordPress and the number of sales in TemplateMonster. The list varies significantly.

Don’t be afraid; you won’t lose your uniqueness. First, you get many opportunities to edit the appearance. Secondly, you upload photo sessions, and the main focus is on them. After all, the product is just a layout with which you can do whatever you want.

When To Buy The HTML Template Gallery

Below we list the main situations when people purchase such designs:

It’s necessary to create a beautiful, stylish, and professional appearance for the website in a short time.

During rebranding, the layouts help a lot. It would help if you had a logo, an updated portal, and a powerful advertising campaign to launch the brand’s updated appearance.

Web designs people get for the development of the company. Nothing stands still, including websites. You need to develop for your photo studio to receive new clients constantly. No one wants to order a professional photo session from the owner of an outdated website. In addition, this directly affects the price of your services.

Features Of The HTML Template Gallery For Photographers

The goods are universal because they solve many problems with the site:

Responsive design. This point means that the sections quickly and beautifully adjust to any screen size, and not a single page part is lost.

SEO-friendly. This thing allows you to get a place in the ranking faster. Web developers created unique meta tags and descriptions for each page, used simple and understandable code, increased the speed of loading pages, and created a straightforward logical structure for search engine robots.

Multicurrency and multilingualism. The choice of currencies may not be helpful to you. After all, you mainly work with the audience at special events and in art galleries. However, multilingualism is your key to international business. Let everyone see your unique photo sessions made in early countries.

Color schemes. You may create a unique style and mood for the guest by selecting the right colors. In addition, you can emphasize the theme of the photo session with the help of a color scheme.

Google Fonts and Maps.

Products have even more useful functions. You should visit TemplateMonster and see a couple of examples to have a complete idea of using the HTML template gallery.

What Does An Ideal Portfolio Looks

Firstly, the layout shouldn’t distract the primary attention from the images. The main thing is to focus on your photos.

Secondly, the primary colors must combine with the company’s logo. It shouldn’t stand out but should also be preserved in the background.

Thirdly, a single style of the portal with the plot depicted in the pictures helps to assemble the site into a single whole.

Fourth, choose fonts carefully. If the layout is as clean, simple, and concise as possible, then the font is the second thing people see. With its help, you also set the preferred style. Fortunately, you will have a lot to choose from the offered.

Fifth, give a little history next to the photo shoot. People love not only to watch but also to read. So let the audience as much as possible penetrate the story you wanted to show.

Good Examples

We searched and found a couple of portals where you can borrow individual details and design ideas. Of course, we don’t encourage you to copy someone else’s ideas, but it is helpful to see trends in web design and follow them.

Danielkennedy

See how many works are on the home page at once! Among them, we see famous faces. At the same time, the white background is practically invisible. A podcast is excellent. The look is generally quite simple and modest. At the same time, the photographer is considered one of the most successful in the world. The main thing that visitors who visit the portal see is his work. Everything else isn’t meaningful.

East

The project presents photo sessions made by different specialists. It’s an agency. Here we also see a white background. However, the information on the page organizes differently. Pictures are much smaller. They aren’t located chaotically, as in the previous version, but centered. At the top, we see a concise black menu and links to social networks. At the same time, the site itself is very bright and cheerful, thanks to the colorful pictures. There are also blocks with the video. They animate the appearance and give it more dynamics. Otherwise, seeing such a long strip of the Home page would be boring.

The Best Themes

We took care of you and selected the most successful ready-made layouts for a beautiful portfolio as examples.

You can see the entire list by clicking on the link on TemplateMonster.

Videographer

An excellent clean, stylish look for a web studio is perfect, including functional blocks about a team of specialists and prices. Relatively concise and straightforward, it draws attention to your images. At the same time, the product is very functional. There is even an option to upload a video. Web developers also provide high-quality images as a bonus.

Al Jabber

The appearance is bright, colorful, and a little cheeky. This look is how it differs from the previous one. An exciting scrolling gallery allows you to group works and create collections. Watch the demo to understand all the beauty of this design.

Conclusions

We are confident that having a beautiful and presentable website is a matter of just a few tens of dollars. What isn’t worth saving is a high-quality layout. Choose in advance what blocks you need on the pages. More helpful articles are here and here.

FAQ

Where can I find a photo gallery HTML template free download?

You find free goods, including on TemplateMonster. Just write the word Free in the search bar on the website and filter by the CMS you need.

How to configure photo gallery template HTML?

You have a whole instruction for this. All buyers of paid items receive a well-written and structured manual. The documentation describes step by step how to make each setting.

Where to find the best art gallery website templates?

One important factor why we paid attention to TemplateMonster is the availability of goods from different companies. Therefore, you compare layouts from various web developers and choose the style that suits you. In addition, there are constant discounts on the marketplace, which are attractive bonuses. So, we recommend visiting this portal.

How does the HTML template gallery differ from other layouts?

Look at products that are created specifically for your business. After all, there are differences in appearance and the presence of different elements. For example, it would be helpful to have a video block to load an interview from the last exhibition.