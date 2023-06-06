If you are a sports fan who wants to watch live sports events on your device, you might be interested in Fox Sports Go. Fox Sports Go is a streaming service that lets you watch live sports from Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, and more. You can watch live games and shows from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, UFC, college sports, and more.

But how do you access Fox Sports Go on your device? You need to activate it with a code that you get from your TV provider. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do that.

Step 1: Download the Fox Sports Go app on your device

The first thing you need to do is to download the Fox Sports Go app on your device. You can find it on the app store or the Google Play store for your smartphone or tablet. You can also find it on the Roku channel store, the Amazon app store, or the Samsung app store for your smart TV or streaming device.

Step 2: Launch the app and get the activation code

Once you have downloaded the app, launch it and select your TV provider from the list. You will be prompted to sign in with your TV provider credentials. If you don’t have them, you can contact your TV provider for help.

After you sign in, you will see an activation code on your screen. This code is unique and expires after a few minutes, so make sure to write it down or keep it handy.

Step 3: Go to go.foxsports.com enter code and activate your device

On a separate device, such as a laptop or a smartphone, go to go.foxsports.com enter code using a web browser. Enter the activation code that you got from the app and click on “Continue”.

You will be asked to sign in again with your TV provider credentials. This is to verify that you are a subscriber of Fox Sports Go and that you have access to the live sports content.

Step 4: Enjoy watching live sports on Fox Sports Go

After you complete the activation process, you will be able to watch live sports on Fox Sports Go on your device. You can browse through different categories and channels and select the game or show that you want to watch.

You can also use the app to watch highlights, replays, and original shows from Fox Sports. You can also personalize your experience by setting your favorite teams and leagues.

Conclusion

Fox Sports Go is a great way to watch live sports on your device without missing any action. All you need is a TV provider subscription that includes Fox Sports channels and an activation code that you get from go.foxsports.com enter code.

With Fox Sports Go, you can enjoy watching live games and shows from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, UFC, college sports, and more. You can also watch highlights, replays, and original shows from Fox Sports.

So what are you waiting for? Download the Fox Sports Go app today and activate it with go.foxsports.com enter code to start watching live sports on your device.