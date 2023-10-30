People have a misconception that posting daily on Instagram will get them somewhere near the limelight. But the fact is it will increase high hopes. While regular posting can get you followers, the quantity may not include quality.

Just like all social media platforms, Instagram also runs on an algorithm – it now works on SMT algo. This algorithm is good news for influencers, brand owners, and digital marketers.

What is Instagram’s SMT Algorithm?

SMT is the abbreviation of “Saw It On My Timeline.” Writing SMT on posts signals Instagram that the post is engaging and important. It also boosts both user’s visibility. This is also a sensitive algorithm; you don’t want to comment SMT on a sensitive post. Below are some benefits of Instagram’s SMT Algorithm:

Enhance engagement

Increases chances of communication

Content discovery

Creates a positive feedback

Using Instagram’s SMT Algorithm for Your Own Benefit

Below are the ways of making Instagram’s SMT algorithm work for you.

1. Write Catchy Captions

If your videos and picture posts are a bit mind-boggling, a compelling caption could make a user linger on the post. A catchy caption could make a user react or comment to your post. An interrogative caption could increase one or two followers.

2. Build Strong Relationships

You can use Instagram’s SMT algorithm to build strong relationships by making a post and asking followers to comment ‘On SMT.’ Other than you building relationships with people, users could interact with each other and make good business connections. This will indirectly increase your friendslist’s credibility.

3. Use Hashtags

Using hashtags on Instagram posts is the easiest way to make the most of the platform. You can use 30 hashtags in the post – if you are planning to add an SMT hashtag in the post, then be considerate. Make sure you are not adding this hashtag irrelevantly or adding too many times.

4. Reply to Comments

Replying to comments can make a user feel special and seen. If you reply once, the user will keep on commenting on your post just to get a slice of attention. Replying and liking comments can become a means of conversation starter and increased engagement.

5. Posting at the Right Time

Generally, the best time to post on Instagram is between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. No matter where you live in the world, this is the time that will get you a good number of engagements. These time slots work for all kinds of niches. Friday is also the best day to post your thoughts as it is a near weekend around the world.

6. Go Live Off and On

Going live and asking viewers to comment SMT on your post will boost your engagement like it’s on steroids. Many people have opened a virtual shop by just going live and showing off their products. Doing this will push notifications to followers, and if not all, at least half of the followers will revert back.

7. Use 4K Pictures

Instagram is all about beautifying people and things – posting 4K pictures on your timeline will make people automatically comment SMT on your post. In this way, posts are saved with people, and you can become a favorite account of many users.

8. Keep Posting Stories

People now want to see videos more than picture posts. The more videos you post, the more engagement and SMTs you will get. Pictures are aesthetically good for Instagram, but videos have the potential to increase more followers. Videos are said to get more likes compared to pictures.

FAQs

Does Instagram’s SMT algorithm work for reels?

Yes, Instagram’s SMT algorithm works for reels. It helps reels get more views, likes, comments, and even shares. It aids in getting the right audience.

Can an old post go viral?

There are very few chances that an old post of yours can go viral. This is because Instagram’s algorithm keeps on changing. A four-week-old post may never go viral.

Conclusion

Understanding Instagram’s SMT algorithm can become critical for any marketing strategy. Instagram’s algorithm has changed many times throughout the years, but this one has made nothing but easiness for users – especially new accounts.

SMT increases engagement, and this is what IG values. The SMT algorithm allows users to build strong relationships and increase followers at the same time.