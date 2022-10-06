In the 21st century, we are watching the emergence of various technologies revolutionizing the world. NFT is one such invention that has completely changed the digital marketplace. From IT technicians to public figures, everyone recognizes the importance of an NFT. Most people are also gaining awareness of digital art, and its most common use is seen in the NFT marketplace. Moreover, it also helps artists earn millions in a secure way.

Let us understand the process of how you can turn digital art into NFT tokens.

What are NFTs?

NFT, also known as nonfungible token, is a unit of account, a certificate of validity stored on the decentralized blockchain. It makes digital assets traceable as well as accessible to everyone. NFT works as a virtual currency and takes the shape of paintings, videos, art, and music.

What is Digital Art?

Digital art refers to unique pieces mainly created by well-known artists using online resources. As the name implies, it is created completely digitally without the use of any traditional medium.

Digital art is sold in marketplaces, including NFT, and the images are created by combining components and assembling simple picture components in various combinations. Most artists today prefer NFTs to sell their digital art as it is a secure way to earn a more fantastic price for their art.

Converting Digital Art into NFT Token and Selling it

Today people are purchasing as well as selling NFTs throughout the world. It is one of the biggest trending topics in the current economy. Thus, to make money and help your digital art piece reach a global scale, it is essential to convert it into an NFT token.

Let us go through with it a stepwise procedure.

Choose the Art

The primary thing to do is choose the art piece. NFT can be created from paintings, videos, graphics, or any other digital art format. So firstly, you must select an artwork you are comfortable with, and accordingly, you can proceed with it.

Create a Digital Wallet

The next step is to create a digital wallet. This wallet would help you store and accordingly spend the cryptocurrencies that you may collect from your NFT sales.. It helps in seamless transactions where you can easily buy and sell NFT. Additionally, choosing a wallet compatible with the Ethereum blockchain would be best, as it is the most commonly used cryptocurrency for NFT sales.

Choose the Blockchain MarketPlace

To convert art to NFT, choosing a blockchain platform where the NFTs would be issued is essential. Today various blockchain platforms with unique features are available in the market.

Each blockchain platform has its particular NFT token standard, marketplace, and compatible wallet. So, try to create a wallet in a place that is compatible with the marketplace. Since NFTs are primarily compatible with Ethereum, it is better to use Ethereum. You can use Ethereum-based NFT token standards like Coinbase wallet, MetaMask etc.

Invest in a Small Amount of Ethereum

Ethereum is the most in-demand cryptocurrency for the NFT digital art space and is one of the first blockchains which has become quite popular due to its wide usage.

In most digital art marketplaces, a certain amount of fees is required to convert digital art into NFT. Hence, invest in some amount of Ethereum. Make sure you invest at the right time, as the price of Ethereum fluctuates every second.

Connect the Wallet to the NFT Marketplace

After you have purchased Ethereum, it is essential to connect your digital wallet to the marketplace.

For this, you must visit the NFT marketplace you have chosen. Then on the homepage, you would see a profile icon on the top right corner. Now you have to click on the ‘My Account’ tab. Once you sign up on that, you will be redirected to the particular signup page of the respective marketplace. Now select the wallet with which you want to proceed.

The next step would be connecting with the marketplace, which you can do by clicking on the ‘Connect’ tab. Now click on the ‘Sign In’ button to continue. You would then see a popup that would give specific signatures, and voila, the process is complete. Your wallet is now securely linked to the marketplace.

Create an NFT Artist Account

Since you now have your wallet connected to the marketplace, it is time to convert your digital art into NFT. To do this, you must first register as an artist on the platform. Every NFT forum has a create button on the platform’s top right corner. Click on it, and you will instantly connect to your Ethereum wallet. For ensuring security, you must also record a digital signature to provide additional authenticity. It will lead you to your place of collection.

This is where you would upload your digital art with its name and description, which is a vital part. Once the uploading is complete, make sure you add a banner by clicking on the setting. Through this entire process, you complete creating an NFT artist account.

Create Your NFT

As you have created your artist account, now is the time for actual conversion. First, log into your artist account, then select the ‘Add New Item’ button. Now this will allow you to upload the digital artwork you want to convert into NFT by clicking on the ‘Create’ button. This will eventually end up creating the NFT.

Sell the NFT

The mere conversion to NFT will not earn you money, and this step is one of the most critical steps, as, through this, you will be able to sell your NFT. After the NFT is created, you can enlist the token by clicking on the sell button on the platform. After this, a pricing page would open where you would be required to define the conditions of the sale. You can also run an auction and sell your digital art at a higher rate.

Promote Your NFT Art

Promoting your content is vital if you want to sell your NFT at a higher price. Some of the methods to use to promote your NFT art are as follows

Promotion in Instagram

Instagram is one of the best ways through which you can promote your digital art. It can be in the form of cool Instagram logo, unique graphics, etc. When promoting, you must ensure that you find relevant hashtags, utilizing keywords to maximize your reach.

Promotion on Reddit

You can also try to advertise your content on Reddit as most users try to search for digital art like designhill logo, banners, etc. By working on specific subheads that can maximize your reach, you can promote your NFT digital art.

Influencer Marketing

Gen Z is attracted to both NFT and influencers. If you have the budget to promote your NFT collection, it would be wise to bring an influencer on board. Influencers in the NFT space charge varying amounts as fees, so accordingly, adjust to it.

With an influencer on board, it is assured that your digital art on the NFT platform will charge ahead.

Conclusion

Now you finally know about the entire process of converting your digital art to NFT. Today artists are generating significant revenue by selling their art on NFTs frequently. If you are a digital artist with an eye for creating unique digital art, it is guaranteed that you would benefit significantly by converting your digital art to NFT. So why wait? Sketch something special and enter the NFT marketplace with a blast.