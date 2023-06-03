4px tracking takes care of millions of parcels each year – making it the go-to option for customers needing tracking solutions. The company brands itself as an all-in-one shipment solution. It is the go-to option for customers who want local and international shipments delivered on time.

Introduction to 4PX and its services

4PX Express (“4PX”) – China’s top cross-border e-commerce solutions provider started in 2004. The company now employs over 1500 employees in 50 different countries, making it one of the largest organizations within the industry. It also has several investors within the operations, such as:

Singapore Post Limited

Shenzhen Capital Group (one of China’s largest investment groups)

And others

The company has worked on its offerings with new offerings, which include:

Logistics

Software

Consultancy

Today, nearly 20,000 businesses rely on various 4PX services to thrive in the e-commerce industry, making it the go-to option for commercial and individual parcel deliveries. 4PX is one of the top market leaders in China today, considering the following:

Total operational size

Revenue

Orders processed

How To Track Packages With 4PX

Knowing how parcel tracking works with 4PX is essential for customers who don’t want to face issues later. The platform offers some of the best features, like 4PX tracking, that even China Post tracking may not have. Here’s how you can track the packages with 4PX tracking:

4PX tracking uses designated tracking numbers assigned when your package is first sent.

Each ID is unique and serves as a way to identify the location and status of a particular package

Once you know them, you can enter or copy and paste your package’s tracking numbers into the tracking box.

If you want to track more than one at a time, press the enter key, and the box navigates to the next line for the new number.

You may track all your packages simultaneously; check for their delivery history and receive updates this way.

It’s a simple and easy process, ensuring the users don’t face any trouble later on. Even with a sophisticated and secure system like 4PX’s, problems in transport are possible.

Most of the time, this is not cause for worry because minor delays are common when traveling abroad due to situations beyond anyone’s control. However, if the issues persist, you should contact customer assistance as soon as possible.

Tips for Using 4PX to Optimize Your Supply Chain

4PX tracking can be a good option to work on your supply chain systems and ensure they are in a good position. However, if you have no prior experience, it might be a bit more challenging for you. Here are some tips that can help you get started:

Train your Employees

4PX tracking offers some of the best features for your parcel tracking needs. However, all these features might go to waste if your company doesn’t know how to leverage them. You should ensure the supply chain experts have sufficient knowledge about how 4PX tracking works and how to leverage them for your business goals.

Plan Supply Chain Real Time

Regardless of how accurate your assumptions are, you should plan your supply chain in real-time. It can save you from unwanted complications, replenishment issues, and more.

Communicate well

Supply chain management requires communicating with the service on time. We recommend informing 4PX tracking about any problems your supply chain might face.

Bottom Line

4PX tracking is the best option for freight needs and supply chain management. If you still have more questions, reach out to their customer support for more info and details about your tracking number.