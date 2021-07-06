At colleges and universities, students are most likely to come across at least one assignment of a research paper. Those who study STEM subjects will be regularly dealing with them. The good news for students who know how to write simple essays – a research paper won’t differ much in requirements. Read below to learn more about the steps involved in writing a research paper.

What is a Research Paper?

In simple terms, a research paper is a detailed essay that involves analysis, interpretation, and one’s research of the arguments. It is not simple writing, but some kind of project that will require from a student the conduction of research like surveys, questionnaires, and experiments among others. You have to research the topic with the help of previously researched findings. It can be credible sources or books related to the topic.

Approaching Research Papers

Below, you will find a step-by-step guide on how to write research papers painlessly. Do also learn the academic requirements with your educational materials, and professors individually. Off we go!

#1 Familiarize Yourself with the Assignment

Whenever you receive such a task from your professor, you have to investigate the pre-tasks and rules. For instance, if you are assigned a particular topic by a professor, ensure you understand it in full. Ask your professor about what they expect to hear/read from you, what should be focused on the most among others. If you are not assigned to any topic and are given freedom, brainstorm the ideas.

#2 Pick a Topic

To make it easier, you can speak to your professor about non-trite topics for the research paper. Then, you can do one thing – research what topics are considered over-researched and just avoid them. For instance, you can type in the search engine – most popular topics for research papers in (English, Math, Physics, etc.). Then, just familiarize yourself with them, and do not write about them.

#3 Conduct Your Research

Now, the time for magic. As the name suggests, you have to proceed with detailed research. For instance, it can be surveys, questionnaires, experiments. Otherwise, you can just research the already researched findings and interpret them with your own considerations, strange it may sound. Let’s pretend your research paper is on Technology. You can survey other students about what gadgets they cannot live without for a day, among others.

#4 Outline or Use Mind Map

When you conduct your research, it is high time to collect all your findings, arguments, and ideas into a draft. The easiest way of doing it is to refer to the outline. The outline is a known skeleton of the whole paper where you can write down approximate ideas. Mind Map, in turn, just helps to structure all information in diagram form. For instance, one idea goes to another one, and then to the evidence, and so on. Your primary target is to collect 5-10 ideas for your research paper that will be distributed per paragraph.

#5 Craft Your Thesis

All essays including research papers should be powered with a thesis and occasionally hook. A thesis should involve 1-2 sentences only with up to the point, and a catchy statement. Without any exaggeration, thesis writing is a whole science because you need to intrigue or introduce a reader to the whole work. Depending on the subject, you can use a quote, joke, or your short consideration. One tip – your thesis should simply answer one question – What is my paper about?

#6 Write

Now, when you have everything prepared, you need to simply write. Yes, just write without any pauses. For example, you can use the Pomodoro technique. It stands for writing in intervals like 25 minutes of writing, and 5 minutes of break. Your main goal is to write as many as possible ideas. Yet, do remember that every sentence should be related to the research.

#7 Check for Grammar

When you are done writing, it is high time to proceed with grammar/punctuation/spelling checkups. Logically, to assume, you can do it all with the help of Grammarly that will highlight the incorrect words and wordy sentences. Yet, you should first re-read the paper alone, and only after double-checking it with online editors.

#8 Look for Objectivity

Research papers are hardly related to some kind of creativity because you have to present the researched ideas and arguments. Therefore, when re-reading your essay, you have to ensure every sentence does not bear biased opinions. Do not criticize if you do not have facts. The same as do not agree with the point of the research, if you cannot back up your admiration.

#9 Cite all the Borrowings

If during your writing, you managed to rely on some borrowings and sources, you have to ensure everything is backed up with citing. Ideally, for lazybones, it can be done with online helpers for citing. Learn with your professor the rules for citing within your educational establishment. After that, you need to check the paper with the plagiarism checkers online. If any of the borrowings are not unique, you are most likely to have missed the citing.

#10 Submit a Paper and Rest

Now, the most relaxing tip for all students – when you submit your research paper, stop puzzling your head with a possible grade or your professor’s impression. Just rest, and concentrate on other assignments. Please, do also abstain from asking your professor about their readiness to share information about grades.

Now, some may also have one question – what to do if you do not have time for research paper writing or you completely stink at it? No need to worry, you can refer to legit research paper writing services similar to CustomWritings and get custom-written papers online, from professional writers. There, you need to explain your order, set the deadline, and just chat with an assigned writer for a follow-up. Otherwise, such academic paper writing services do also offer samples on research papers which you may order just to familiarize yourself with such work.