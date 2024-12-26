Wedding season is here and you are still wondering what gift to buy for the newlywed? Well, we have a gift idea that’ll make you the most memorable guest at the wedding—gone are the days of luxury wedding gifts, that only look fancy on the outside and have no practical use. You don’t want to be one of those people whose gifts are accepted but never used. How about gifting a luxury mattress? Yes, that’s right, a luxury mattress, ticks all the boxes of being a perfect wedding gift. How? We’ll explain.

Now that all your doubts about buying a luxury mattress as a wedding gift are gone, let us see what all the things you need to take care of before buying a mattress as a wedding gifts for couples.

How to select a mattress as a wedding gift

We know that buying a mattress as a gift can be a little tricky, but these simple steps will help you buy the perfect mattress as a gift.

Mattress size: We understand that you know the size of the couple’s room, and you don’t want to call and ask them to ruin the surprise element. Well in that case two size options are the best for gifting. These are a standard double bed-size mattress or a queen-sized mattress. A queen-size mattress is an even better option. First of all, it is neither too big like a king-size bed, nor too standard-sized. Every double bedroom has enough space to accommodate a queen-sized bed.

The best luxury mattress to gift as a wedding gift

We are not here just to give you advice, but also to provide you with recommendations on wedding gifts for couples. The mattress that we have selected for you to give is not just a luxury mattress but also an expert-recommended mattress. The Pro Fitrest mattress is recommended by Physiotherapists, who are responsible for taking care of your body.

Physiotherapists recommend mattresses and their characteristics can only be found in certain mattresses. These are the ones that are made after extensive research and study of the needs of different types of patients going through various types of spinal and bone problems. The good thing is that now you don’t need to go around shop to shop and read through hundreds of internet articles because we have got you the best luxury mattress that is certified internationally and promises the best sleep. When it comes to certification only Sleepwell is the brand that can pull it off, as their mattresses come out only after a lot of research and development.

Fitrest Classic Mattress: The Pro Fitrest mattress is a great quality mattress by Sleepwell that was developed in advanced R&D labs. This mattress is a soft top-feel mattress that offers the best sleeping experience. The mattress is layered with three foams and is covered with exquisitely designed fabric that gives it a plush feel surface. The first layer is the double-layered Quiltec® foam that gives it a soft, cloud-like surface feel. This mattress is also engineered to facilitate airflow so that the mattress does not hold up any heat and gives a cool and dry sleeping experience even in humid weather.

The Soft PU foam gives it a blend of resilience and softness. The Acuprofile support layer that makes up the base of the mattress is designed in a distinct wave pattern that tackles various pressure points of the body and gives it relief. Sleepwell Pro FitRest mattress is recommended by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists for enhanced muscle recovery. It features Acuprofile technology for ergonomic comfort and carefully calibrated firmness for optimal support. The mattress price starts at ₹6,697 for a single-size mattress and the king-size mattress is priced at ₹16,065.

Fitrest Premium Mattress: Pro Fitrest house of mattresses also has a premium version of its mattress that promises elevated comfort. The mattress is layered with four layers of foam and is covered with a premium knitted fabric to give a soft gentle feel. Right below the fabric is a Double-layer Sleepwell Quiltec® quilting, that gives the mattress a plush surface, facilitates the heat flow, and prevents the mattress from catching heat, especially in humid weather conditions. The second layer is the Impressions foam which is a modernized version of memory for mattresses that gives it body contouring features without sinking inside the mattress. An Acuprofile Support Layer which is a common feature in all Pro Fitrest mattresses is designed in a wave pattern design that gives relief to various pressure points of the body. Finally, Sleepwell’s in-house invented Resitec® foam offers the mattress strength, resilience, and flexibility. The premium mattress price starts at ₹8,075 for a single-size mattress and the king-size mattress price is ₹19,373.

Fitrest Luxury Mattress: Finally the last mattress in the Pro Fitrest house of mattresses is the Fitrest Luxury Mattress. The mattress is layered with a Double layer Sleepwell Quiltec® quilting which is to make the mattress airy and all-seasons friendly. Beneath that comes the new age memory foam mattress that is the Impressions foam, this far adjusts itself to the shape of the body and gives a snug contour hugging feeling to the sleeper. The Acuprofile Support Layer is designed in ContourPro+ design which is a special contouring technology that supports various pressure points of the body. Last but the least is the common denominator in all Pro fittest mattresses in Sleepwell’s ingenious Resitec® foam that is placed to give the mattress resilience, better flexibility, and a bouncy feel to the sleeper. The mattress is covered with a premium knitted fabric with a Euro top finish, that gives the mattress an extra layer of luxury. The mattress price starts at ₹9,454 for a single-size mattress and the king-size mattress is priced at ₹22,680.

That’s not all Pro Fitrest mattresses come with a warranty of 25 years. No mattress brand in the country promises a warranty for this long. Meaning with budget pricing you get a mattress that is highly reliable and durable. The fact that your couple of friends will celebrate their silver jubilee with the mattress that you gifted them on their marriage, makes this mattress even more special.

Wrapping up

You are now ready with the most amazing gift to give the newlyweds. Since the wedding season is also intertwined with the festive season, festive offers and coupons are something that you might get in abundance. To get the gift of comfort, you can visit Sleepwell’s official website or walk into their nearest store. Sleepwell services make sure to deliver the mattress to the doorstep.