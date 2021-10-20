Sooner or later, all dog owners will face the question of which cage to buy for their beloved pet. As a rule, the problem suddenly arises because the animal can get sick. Dog owners should buy this attribute anyway to take them to the vet clinic by the same public transport or taxi. What can we say about a mediocre trip or a trip to a country? It’s your beloved animal, not you, and you may experience stress because of places where it’s uncomfortable to stay there. In addition, transport plays a specific role in protecting animals from external influences and various irritants.

Now on the market, there are a considerable number of similar accessories for animals. These are soft carrying bags, and backpacks, and plastic containers, and metal cages. Travel crate has its advantages and disadvantages.

Between beauty and reliability

Many things will depend on the size and weight of the dog because the more significant the animal, the less choice its owner has in what to transport or carry. Soft backpacks and bags are not suitable for dogs of large breeds. Carrying a dog weighing 40-60 kilograms behind your shoulders is still a pleasure. Carrier manufacturers understand this, so these sizes of bags and backpacks do not exist. But for medium-sized breeds of dogs and puppies, a cute handbag or backpack will be at the right time. Get detail info about this topic at billige-hundebur.com.

However, according to dog breeders, soft bags and backpacks are more of a decorative attribute than a functional one. In them, the dog will be less cleaned from external influences. Although it does not look so elegant in this situation, the carrier cage (however, there are attractive options on the market) will provide your pet with excellent protection and reliability. And for large breeds of dogs, this carrying is still almost the only option.

When it comes to a perfect travel crate, this does not mean that the dog will be exclusively inside a rigid structure. More precisely, the system itself will be pretty rigid and reliable. Still, its internal parts can be upholstered with soft material, which will create additional comfort for the animal and calmness for its owner. Although, by and large, this option is not particularly needed in the cells since it wears, instead, a decorative purpose.

What to look for first

When choosing a carrier for a dog, it is necessary to consider its appearance and its dimensions. Animals should be comfortable and relatively spacious. Let imagine sitting in a chair for a long time, especially when traveling long distances. Immediately you feel very uncomfortable and very tired. Your animal will experience the same thing if it is in a cage that is too large to stretch or fall. This does not mean that the enclosure must be huge for the animal to run on it, but the dog must still experience some comfort.

The considerable point is the material of the transport cage. Plastics and most of these accessories are made, must be non-toxic, and must not give off an unpleasant odor. When talking about soft bags and backpacks, the material should not fade. Poor quality materials can cause allergic reactions, which are accompanied by illness and even animal death.

Dog carrier bag

When choosing a perfect travel crate, you need to pay attention to ventilation. The cage should allow air to pass through well so that the animal does not experience breathing problems because during a period of stress, a dog, like a person, needs more air. It is necessary to purchase a specialized carrier for animals and not use ordinary plastic boxes, which are not provided with ventilation.

Possible features

According to dog breeders, plastic carrier cages are the most versatile and suitable for all dog breeds. Firstly, such cells are more convenient to wash. They are pretty lightweight and durable. If we are talking about a long journey, you can put food and a dog’s favorite toy in them. However, plastic cages may not always work.

In some cases, air and rail companies refuse to “accept” an animal in a plastic cage on board, recommending only a metal one. Such carriers are also on the market and in quite a large number. In general, experts recommend that you first study the rules for transporting animals in transport and, based on them, select the necessary attribute for your pet.