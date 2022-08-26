As much fascinating as travelling can be, it can cost you a fortune, if not planned properly. From transportation to accommodation, from attractions to food and shopping, there are a number of things on which you can mindlessly overspend your money. And it is not wrong to say that all of us like to save a penny here and cut some cost there, in order to save for a rainy day. As a traveller, we have a plethora of options to choose from while making travelling decisions. And, the last thing we want is to blow up the budget while travelling. One can cut the expenses by being careful while planning.

Mode of transportation is one of the most significant parts of travelling. While making a travel plan, one must consider the mode of transport, as it holds a fair fraction of the budget.Railway being the most convenient and accessible mode of transport, has become the preference of many. Having a decent connectivity all over the country, these tracks can take you to almost every part of the country in utmost comfort. Every traveller wants to cut the travelling expense and one way to do it is to save money on train ticket booking. Here we have some smart ways by which you can save your money.

Tips to save money on online train ticket booking:

Be an early bird instead of a procrastinator

Having everything planned is never a bad idea. If your travel is pre-planned, it is wise to have your train tickets booked in advance. It will not only aid you to avoid the hassle of the eleventh hour, but will also save you some penny.

It is not wrong when we hear,last minute haste has not done good to anyone. Booking the tickets at the last minute put a big question on the confirmation and can be a disappointment to your vacation mood. Emergency booking or Tatkal booking can be a cumbersome chore, with the scepticism, it comes with some extra cost as well. Therefore, here is the pro tip, always book your tickets in advance to avoid the hassle and save money.

Divide the journey

Another way to make your travel cost-effective is to split your journey. You can choose to book multiple tickets instead of booking a single ticket for your journey.

For instance, if you are planning to travel from Delhi to Mumbai, instead of booking a ticket from Delhi to Mumbai, you can divide your journey. You can book a ticket from Delhi to Kota Junction, another ticket from Kota Junction Vadodara Junction and finally from Vadodara Junction to Mumbai Central, i.e., a total of three tickets. Here, the journey remains the same, you will reach your destination without hassle and will also be able to save some money. The only thing that you have to keep in mind is the stop overs, make sure that the train has stoppage at the points you are planning to split your journey.

Always look for better deals and options

It is no surprise that one can now book the tickets from anywhere. It is not like earlier when people had to rely on the counter reservation, now not only can a person have the option to book online but also has a plethora of options to book from. There are number of online train tickets booking platform from which you can choose. These platforms also provide good deals on online booking. Here is a smart tip for you, never settle for more, always look for better deals and offers.

Be aware of the hidden charges

Booking your train tickets online can surely help you get better deals, but not all that glitters is gold. Many websites have a lot of hidden charges involved. You may start with getting a good deal but as you come closer to the checkout, you might get a hit with the extra charges. Therefore, in order to save your money on train ticket booking, you must be aware of the hidden charges.

One of the online travel portals that keeps complete transparency with its users is EaseMyTrip. With the sole purpose of improving the experience of its users, it is the platform that charges no service fees and also provides best deals. So, if you are someone who always strive to save a penny here and there, you can save your money by booking your train tickets from EaseMyTrip.

Use IRCTC SBI card

IRCTC has come up with a collaboration with SBI and launched a platinum card for ticket booking. You can use an IRCTC SBI card in place of your debit and credit card to avail amazing offers and rewards.

Travelling is good but smart travelling is something that will ace your travel and help you cut the expense to save some money. Instead of mindlessly squandering your money, you can follow the above tips, that will make your travel hassle-free and also save you from burning a hole in your pocket.