Looking to stop morning sickness and reduce your symptoms? Check out the list of treatments in this guide that actually work.

Being pregnant is an emotional rollercoaster. It’s full of plenty of highs and the occasional lows — but that doesn’t stop it from being an incredible experience.

Most women will agree that the main downside to pregnancy is the morning sickness. This is something that around two-thirds of all pregnant women experience and is usually caused by the high level of hormones in the body as well as changes in blood pressure.

Although it’s pretty difficult to eliminate morning sickness entirely, you can make it better. Here are some treatments that have been proven to work for some women over time.

Acupuncture for Pregnancy

Firstly, it’s recommended that you try Acupuncture for Pregnancy. This is a specific treatment provided by clinics to help pregnant women reduce stress, regulate their digestive systems, and feel much better. As a result, the impact of morning sickness can be reduced.

On average, you can expect an acupuncture session to last for anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour. During this time, the expert professionals will guide and relax you through the process, which will make it a pleasurable experience for you.

Eat Often

Skipping meals (or drastically changing your diet) during pregnancy can actually lead to you feeling nauseous. The nausea you feel can then exasperate the morning sickness you get and make you feel worse. This is why you should always stick to a consistent meal plan during pregnancy, even during the times when you don’t feel particularly hungry. Trust us, it’s important!

Get Lots of Rest

Another big cause of nausea during pregnancy can be not getting enough rest (e.g., only sleeping 3-4 hours a night). To combat this, it’s a good idea to have a set bedtime where your head hits the pillow, and you switch off from the outside world. All pregnant women – no matter their age – are advised to get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. Make sure to remember this and try to always get an amount of sleep within this range.

If your bed isn’t as comfortable as you want it to be, treat yourself to a new mattress and some pillows. A medium-firm mattress is recommended for pregnant women due to the fact it provides just the right amount of support to the body.

Chew Peppermint Gum

Although it doesn’t work for everyone, peppermint gum is an excellent go-to if you want instant nausea relief. Whenever you wake up and get that morning sickness “feeling”, you can chew on some peppermint gum to reduce the nausea.

Stay Hydrated

Lastly, make sure to stay hydrated throughout your pregnancy.

As a pregnant woman, it’s easy to become dehydrated and have your morning sickness worsen as a result. To stay on top of this, make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. You can even use a water tracker app so that you get hourly reminders to sip some water.