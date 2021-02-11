Internet access is crucial to kids learning these days because of the distance-learning taking place to avoid the spread of Covid and keep everyone safe.

However, a great number of students do not have internet access. According to FCC, about 21 Million Americans have little to no access to broadband or Wi-Fi services. In these situations, it is quite difficult for all the students to be on the same page and due to that, many students fail to keep up with the assignments and their classwork on time.

To overcome this new challenge, internet service providers opened their Wi-Fi hotspots for public use. But what about the areas where there are no hotspots or any broadband options? To reach students without internet access during Coronavirus, several ways can be and are being utilized.

Providing Access to Wireless Internet Options and Mobile Hotspots

One way to reach students who do not have access is to provide them with wireless internet options, mobile hotspots, or satellite internet. Many areas that do not have access to broadband internet services can get access to the internet through the satellite internet options such as Hughesnet – which is America’s best satellite internet provider.

Schools or District Corporations can partner-up with these service providers and make the internet available for those in need. If you are an individual or a local organization who is interested in getting Hughesnet satellite internet for kids learning, you can go here and find out details about the plans & pricing.

Other than satellite internet, mobile hotspots are another great way to help such students in need. For instance, Indiana’s South Bend Community School Corporation came up with the idea to turn school buses into mobile Wi-Fi hubs.

These buses are deployed to several parks, Apartment complexes, and empty parking lots of several restaurants. Now students can get access to the internet while traveling or when they are within 91 meters of these buses.

Handing Printed Lesson Packets to Students

The second option that schools have is to hand-printed lesson packets, books, and notes to students so that they can work easily even when they are home.

That would reduce the need to instantly working on providing internet services to everyone, especially for some time while the solutions are being tested and deployed in every area.

Many schools and teachers are working for that and making sure everyone receives such materials and keeps on learning during such hard times.

Offering Access by Providing Downloaded Files

An alternative to providing printed materials for students is offering them access to offline files and downloadable materials. With that, they can download everything once and work without worries even when they are not connected to the internet.

For instance, files can be shared via google drive links where students can go online, download these files, and utilize them as per their needs.

Besides that, schools can work on providing such materials via flash drives if students have access to a computer. This will not just reduce the paper waste, but also bring in new possibilities for kids’ learning.

Local TV Programs Connected with Distance Learning Modules

One of the most creative and effective solutions that we came across while working on finding such solutions and collecting information was broadcasting local TV programs that are connected to distance learning modules for that district or state at a specific time every day.

Almost every house has access to a TV and local broadcast network signals can be received without even subscribing to any cable TV providers or paying any monthly cost every month.

This originally started and came from Los Angeles Unified School District that worked with its own local PBS station and made it possible. Then Arkansas’s local PBS affiliate adopted this idea and made it much better by inviting all former state teachers’ of the year to host the program.

This way, students get to learn from the best while the need to have internet services for education gets reduced significantly. If you are looking to do something for students, this is one of the best ideas you can work on. You can make it better and effective by using your creativity and resources.

Summing Up

Access to proper learning and education opportunities is everyone’s right. However, many of the students are unable to do so because they do not have access to the internet service. Although it is very important to keep everyone’s safety in mind, it is also necessary to find out solutions for those who can’t be entertained through the regular options. These options to reach students without internet access during Covid might not be the most perfect as per your situation. However, you can take the liberty to find out better solutions and make it possible for all students to have equal opportunities to learn and explore.