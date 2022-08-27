If you’re an online marketer, then there’s a good chance that you’ve been using Google Ads to promote your landing pages. But if you’re not getting results from your campaigns, it may be time to look into some of the best practices for promoting landing pages on Google Ads. In this article we’ll go over some tips and tricks for boosting your campaign performance by promoting your landing pages effectively.

Make Use of the Search Engine Query Report

The Search Engine Query Report is a great way to find out what people are searching for on Google. This can be used to find out which keywords are driving traffic to your website, and it’s also a great tool if you have competitors who are ranking well with those same keywords.

To access this report:

Go to the campaign settings page of your AdWords account (click on Campaigns at the top right of any page).

Scroll down until you see “My ads” or “Ad groups” (if you don’t see either of these options, click “Campaigns” instead). You’ll see something like this:

Add Relevant Negatives to your Campaigns

Adding negatives to your campaigns helps you to target your audience more precisely. When a user searches for certain terms, they may not be interested in your product or service. You can use negative keywords to avoid showing them ads that do not contain those terms. To add negatives:

Go to “Ads” tab and click “Manage” at the top right corner of the page

Select “Campaigns” from dropdown menu under “Ad groups,” then select any campaign where you want to add new negative keywords

Use the Right Keyword Match Types

When it comes to keyword match types, you should use the exact match type. This is good for brand keywords and can increase your ad’s relevance score.

The broad match type is great for generic keywords like “best laptop” or “cheap laptop” because they are less specific than other types of keywords (e.g., brand or product). You could target these with a negative keyword as well if you wanted to exclude them from your campaign settings entirely.

Digital ads agency can help in managing this if you are facing difficulties.

Phrase match can be used in conjunction with phrases that contain more than one word (e.g., “cheap laptops” or “laptops under $500”). This works well when targeting long tail terms like this but may not work as well if there are too many variations within a phrase—you might end up wasting money on ads that don’t convert well because they’re getting picked up by multiple competitors’ campaigns too often!

Review Search Terms Report Regularly

The Search Terms Report is a powerful tool that helps you optimize your ads, landing pages and website. It also provides insight into how users are searching for your brand or products.

To access this report:

Go to Ads > Campaigns

Select any campaign with an ad group that contains keywords you want to view in the report

Conduct a Deep Dive into your Data using Google Analytics

You can use Google Analytics to see how your landing pages are performing.

On the other hand if there’s a lot more traffic than conversions—which would mean that something else is going on—you might want to check out some of these common problems:

Bad design – Make sure that your website has good design standards so that it looks professional and user friendly; this will help improve user experience while they’re reading through the content on their screen without getting frustrated by bad formatting or layout issues

Poor ad copy – Your ad copy needs some work! Check out what works best for different industries/segments (e-commerce vs B2B vs B2C), as well as making sure that every word counts when writing headlines which describe benefits/features offered by products/services offered through ads

Doing all of the above will boost your campaign performance significantly.

Sign up for Google Ads, and create a new campaign.

Add the landing page URL to your ad with a “URL” field. This is where you will add the landing page’s URL in order to promote it on Google Ads!

Set up your ads so that they only show when people are searching for keywords related to what you’re selling or offering in the first place. You can do this by adding negative keywords (for example, “cat food”) or by blocking certain locations from seeing your ads altogether (such as adult content).

Conclusion

If you are going to invest in paid search, it is important that you take into account all the factors that affect your campaign performance. You can consult Google Ads management services for knowing more.This includes optimizing for mobile devices, creating landing pages for organic search traffic and using negative keywords. With these tips in mind, we hope this article was helpful!