Оpening a bank account in Dubai can seem daunting for non-residents, especially for non-resident entrepreneurs. In a Dubai Chamber and Ministry of Economy survey, 65% of UAE business owners identified banking as the primary hurdle in launching their ventures. Yet, it’s a crucial step for company founders looking to tap into the city’s dynamic market opportunities.

Here’s your streamlined guide to opening a business bank account in Dubai confidently and clearly.

Can non-residents open a business bank account in Dubai?

Absolutely, and it’s more common than you might think. Given that only a fraction of the UAE’s population are citizens –– only 1 out of 10 million –– the financial system is well-adapted to support foreigners looking to do business in Dubai. However, to open a business account, you must register your company in the UAE and secure a trade licence.

Understanding the financial requirements.

While some banks offer corporate accounts that don’t necessitate an initial deposit, others might require you to start with at least 50,000 AED. Furthermore, maintaining a certain monthly balance is crucial; failing to meet this minimum can lead to additional fees. For instance, the First Abu Dhabi Bank requires a 50,000 AED minimum monthly balance even for its primary business accounts.

The documents you’ll need

To embark on your banking journey in Dubai, arm yourself with essential documents like a residency visa, trade licence, certificate of incorporation, company memorandum, and articles of association. Remember that each bank might have specific requirements, so checking in advance can save you a headache later.

The ‘Dubai Trade License’ is a document that clarifies which activities a company can carry out. The Department of Economic Development issues the license. Before applying for the licence, you must know which area you’ll be basing in — mainland, offshore, or free zone.

You can apply for a residence visa with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security. The process should take no more than five working days.

The entrepreneurial landscape in Dubai

Dubai is a beacon for global entrepreneurs due to its low taxes, vibrant technological scene, and robust networking opportunities. However, the reality of setting up banking for SMEs can be challenging. The landscape favours the affluent, with SMEs often seen as a lower priority. This disparity can lead to prolonged wait times for account openings, stretching over months.

Pros and cons of banking in Dubai

Here are the pros and cons of banking in Dubai for global entrepreneurs.

Pros

– Tax Advantages: The UAE’s free zones offer significant tax benefits.

– Investor Protections: A strict regulatory framework ensures robust protection for business owners.

– Data Security: Expect stringent adherence to privacy and bank secrecy laws.

Cons:

– Stringent Requirements: Non-residents face a rigorous process, often requiring a local address and visa.

– Time-intensive: Procuring necessary visas and ongoing verification can take time and effort.

– Challenges for SMEs: SMEs might find banks hesitant to welcome their business without a local license.

Choosing the proper business account

Dubai is home to a wide array of banking institutions, both local and international. Your choice should align with your business needs, whether you’re seeking extensive customer support or specific features like multi-currency accounts. For instance, Emirates National Bank offers dedicated client managers to those who maintain higher balance accounts.

This UK-based EMI-licenced platform offers a multi-currency account that supports over 65+ currencies, which is ideal for international traders and ecommerce entrepreneurs working with customers worldwide. Unlike traditional banks, every business, regardless of size, is assigned a dedicated Client Manager, ensuring a personalised service, transparent fees, and fair FX rates.

Starting your global business journey

To kickstart your banking process in Dubai, secure your trade licence and gather the necessary documentation. Set an appointment with your chosen bank and prepare for a detailed review process, which can take a few weeks.

To kickstart your banking process in Dubai, secure your trade licence and gather the necessary documentation. Set an appointment with your chosen bank and prepare for a detailed review process, which can take a few weeks.