When trying to open a bank account in the UK, you might either find it easy or absolutely difficult, depending on the bank’s requirements and the documents you have. For instance, if you don’t have a driving license or UK passport, most banks will send you away. But that’s not the end.

You can get your hands on a No ID bank account if you know what to do. However, when we say No ID, we don’t mean that you won’t have to provide any means of identification at all. It just means that it would be different from the official IDs you know.

How does this work?

The solution lies in finding out other forms of identification that banks are likely to accept.

It is a well-known fact that banks must verify your identity before opening a bank account in your name; even digital-only banks do this.

But, without a driving license or UK passport, some other documents can be used to open a bank account,

IDs you can use to open a bank account

The documents that can be accepted as an ID to set up a bank account must be documents that show your face and personal details. Apart from the driving license and UK passport, the alternative IDs include:

Another nationality’s passport can be accepted but you might have to present it alongside a visa if you plan to reside in the UK.

An EU/EEA driving licence or passport can also be accepted if you moved into the UK from an EU country.

Home Office documents can include an Application Registration card or an Immigration Status Document provided by the Home Office to people seeking asylum.

A biometric Residence Permit is a document you get when you apply for a UK visa to stay longer than 6 months. It has your passport, fingerprint, and immigration status.

HMRC tax notification is a letter you receive from the HMRC concerning your taxes, mostly at year-end.

UK Armed Forces ID Card can also be accepted. An example is the card given to veterans.

Blue Badge/disabled drivers pass is given by the council to allow people with disability to carry out street parking so that can park as close as possible to their destination.

A benefits entitlement letter is often given to people who put in requests for benefits from the office in charge of paying these benefits.

The Young Scot card is designed for young people residing in Scotland and aged between 11 and 26. This card is gotten for free and allows them to enjoy several benefits including travel discounts and free/discounted school lunch.

Northern Ireland Voters Card is for voters residing in Northern Ireland and is used for identification during the polls.

Note:

Most of these documents have to be acquired after presenting your ID, so they will only be useful if you already have them and probably lost your passport or cannot use it at this time.

It is also important to note that different banks will choose different ID options from this list that they accept, and the choice would depend on their policies.

If you have these alternative IDs, your chances of opening a bank account are higher with a traditional bank than with an online-only bank.