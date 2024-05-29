Overview

Neck pain after an injury can cause excruciating pain. It can make simple tasks difficult to perform. If you were in a car accident, had a sports mishap, or suffered a bad fall, neck injuries are always a serious concern. Today’s guide will address neck injuries, their causes, symptoms, and treatments. We will also understand the neck anatomy better. Towards the end, we will discuss if any external support device, like a cervical collar, can help in this regard.

The neck anatomy

The neck (cervical spine) is a critical human body part. It links the head and the rest of the body, facilitating multidirectional movements and efficiently balancing the head’s weight. This versatility lets us look up and down, turn our head, and tilt it from side to side.

According to neck anatomy, the cervical spine has seven vertebrae. These vertebrae are separated by discs known as intervertebral discs. The role of these discs is to cushion the spine and absorb shocks, keeping the neck flexible. In addition to the bones and discs, the neck comprises muscles, nerves, tendons, and ligaments.

With this flexibility as a boon comes the downside of the neck being more vulnerable to injuries or traumas. The vertebrae in the neck are not only smaller but also more delicate than those in other parts of the spine. The area is dense with nerves that can be easily affected by pressure or trauma. Because of this, even a minor accident or improper movement can lead to significant pain or other issues in the neck.

Types of neck injuries

The best way to treat and manage neck injuries depends on their severity and type. Here are a few of the most common neck injuries and their root cause:

Whiplash is an injury often caused by car crashes, especially rear-end collisions. Following this injury, the neck is suddenly and forcefully pushed forward and then backward, creating a whip-like action—this rough action strains or tears the muscles and tendons.

Herniated discs are caused by the breaking of the top layer of the disc, which causes the gel-like material inside to leak out. This causes the neck, shoulders, and arms to hurt, numb, or weaken, adding stress to the nearby nerve roots.

Neck strain causes severe neck pain, muscle spasms, and reduced range of motion. It is caused when neck muscles or tendons are overstretched or torn by rapid neck movements or lifting heavy objects.

Sudden accidents like falling or getting hit in sports could lead to injuries; several individuals are at high risk of suffering from fractures through traumas. More often than not, there is a need for operations when these happen.

Impact of neck injury

Neck injuries can significantly disrupt daily life. The injuries cause neck pain, affect physical, emotional, and social well-being and hinder daily activities. The following are some ways a neck injury can affect one’s quality of life.

Mobility limitations: Severe neck pain can restrict movement, making it difficult to perform daily tasks, move around, or perform physical exercises.

Sleep problems: Neck pain can make it challenging to find a comfortable position, causing sleep disturbance and fatigue. This increases pain and reduces the quality of life.

Emotional stress: Chronic neck pain can cause emotional stress and anxiety as the person's mood gets affected.

Chronic neck pain can cause emotional stress and anxiety as the person’s mood gets affected. Reduced participation in activities: Due to pain and limited mobility, individuals with a neck injury may be unable to participate in recreational activities, sports or hobbies they once enjoyed.

Symptoms of neck pain

Symptoms of neck pain vary and depend on the nature and severity of the injury. They can range from a constant dull ache to a sharp shooting pain. Some common symptoms are:

Constant or severe pain

Limited range of motion

Weakness of the muscles

Headache

Numbness of arms and hands

Other causes of neck pain

Various factors cause neck pain, including traumatic injuries and underlying conditions. Here are some common causes of neck pain.

Trauma: Falls, car accidents, or sports injuries can cause accidental neck injuries, resulting in neck fractures, dislocations, or soft tissue injuries

Poor Posture: Prolonged sitting with poor posture, such as falling over a desk or looking down at a smartphone, can strain neck muscles and tendons, leading to chronic pain

Degenerative conditions: Conditions such as cervical muscular dystrophy (weakness due to age, weak muscles, or spinal cord disease (narrowing of spinal muscles) can cause neck pain and related symptoms

Conditions such as cervical muscular dystrophy (weakness due to age, weak muscles, or spinal cord disease (narrowing of spinal muscles) can cause neck pain and related symptoms Repeated movements: Repetitive stress from typing, lifting, and athletic activities can cause muscle imbalances and neck pain.

Diagnosis of neck pain

Depending on the type of neck pain and severity of the neck injury, the healthcare practitioner performs a complete evaluation. This includes below listed diagnosis practices:

X-rays to examine fractures and bone abnormalities

MRI or CT scans to check soft tissues, discs, and nerves

EMG (Electromyography) to evaluate nerve function

Treatment of neck pain

Multiple methods help to treat neck pain depending on the cause and severity. Some of the methods are listed below:

Rest and stability

Proper rest and keeping your neck still are incredibly crucial. Cervical collars help to stabilize the neck and prevent further injury or damage.

Exercise

Exercise aids in speedy recovery, promoting strength and enhancing neck flexibility and range of motion. Physical therapy and rehabilitation methods also significantly help people get better.

Medications

Pain relievers, muscle relaxants, or injections help control pain and reduce inflammation.

Surgical Intervention

Surgery may be necessary for severe fractures, herniated discs, or other systemic issues. Surgeries may include immobilization, isolation, or spinal fusion.

Collar Supports

Limiting movement helps reduce pain and prevent further injury; collar supports are an ideal choice in this regard. These are designed to support the neck. There are two main classifications of cervical collars: soft and hard.

Soft Cervical Collars

These are made of soft foam and offer gentle support to the neck. For minor neck strains requiring less rigid support, soft cervical collars allow some movement while providing enough restriction to promote healing.

Hard Cervical Collars

These collars restrict neck movement considerably as they are made of rigid plastic-type material. Thus, they are ideal for recovery after fractures, severe whiplash, or surgery.

Conclusion

Pain in the neck resulting from an accident can be difficult to manage as it impedes one’s work and enjoyment of daily activities. Avoid ignoring the potential symptoms of neck pain, as these can lead to more severe complications in the future. In conclusion, neck pain recovery requires medical guidance, physical therapy, use of cervical collar and lifestyle modifications.