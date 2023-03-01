As most dog lovers know, your four-legged buddies can fill your life with happiness and laughter. While the rewards for being a dog kennel owner are endless, keeping them in good health and sound mind requires you to put in immense effort. There are various benefits of staying close to your furry friends; nurturing an impactful bond, getting relieved from work stress just by walking them out, and more. However, you might want to consider setting up a healthy, safe, and hygienic environment inside kennels to ensure they don’t catch up on any allergies or fall sick.

Accomplishing this is easy when you install PVC panels for dog kennel walls instead of FRP. Made of advanced truss technology the panels last for a lifetime and are built to withstand various destructive elements like fire, rain, water vapor, condensation, chemicals, etc. The panels meet CFIA certification and are just the perfect wall cladding material for wet and humid interiors.

Vinyl Panels: The Perfect Addition for Your Dog Kennels

The present market is rife with various wall-covering materials like drywall, plywood, FRP, etc. Restricted by budget, most owners choose FRP over PVC because they initially seem less expensive than the former. However, as time flies, FRP panels begin to disappoint by starting to delaminate, fading noticeably, and gradually getting damaged when exposed to moisture, heat, and climatic fluctuations. PVC outshines FRP in innumerable ways and its waterproofing abilities help it to do so.

½ inch-solid customizable PVC panels for dog kennels boast extraordinary resistance against water, moisture, water vapor, and condensation.

Simple Installation Procedure Saves you from Unnecessary Loss

With FRP panels, you are required to go through a business downtime, thanks to its time-consuming installation process. More so, it also needs you to search for the rightly skilled technician for the job who has prior experience in fixing FRP panels on walls. But with PVC covering for dog kennel walls, the installation procedure doesn’t take much time.

The better part? You don’t even need the help of a professional laborer but can do it with a simple unskilled mechanic as well. Even a novice can get the panels fixed on the wall using studs. The professional installation however, takes only 7-8 hours.

So there’s no requirement of keeping your dog kennel shut for days and taking a loss unnecessarily.

Spend More Time with Dogs, Less on Maintenance

Maintaining the dog kennel doesn’t have to be too laborious but rather a breeze. Duramax’s USA-manufactured vinyl panels can last for 100 years without heavy maintenance. Unlike FRP, which needs you to scrub off the dirt for hours, courtesy of its rough surfaces, PVC’s smooth surface makes its maintenance a child’s play. Just occasional wiping with a detergent-soaked damp cloth and eco-friendly agent can retain the original sheen of your panels.

For every entrepreneur, keeping their business place neat falls under their duty of running a business. Spending excessive time on cleaning and washing might mean you have to compromise on the quality of time spent with your dogs. But with PVC kennel wall panel installation, you can bid adieu to the stressful days of elimination. The washable panel boards don’t attract microbes or dirt, making maintenance even simpler.

Additionally, the water-resistant materials also ensure your panels can withstand high-pressure hose washing without you having to worry about moisture-attack.

Maintain an Odor-Free Dog Kennel

Who said dog kennels have to smell like dog poop, urine, medicines, and muck? The odor-resistant washable PVC dog kennel walls ensure dog kennel owners don’t have to deal with such elements when running their businesses. Despite how many times you bathe the dogs, perform luxurious grooming sessions on them, or even how many times they poop and urinate inside the kennels. The panels are designed for wet and humid interiors and can keep such places refreshing and hygienically up to the mark.

Class A, Fire Rating Ensure Your Kennel and Dogs are Safe from Hazards

Fire hazards prove disastrous, especially when they occur at places involving lives. Fire-related accidents of any magnitude can wreak havoc on your business, take lives and make you suffer unsurmountable loss. While you can do several things to prevent such hazards, the most effective preventative measure is to add PVC wall cladding material to the kennel walls.

The FDA-compliant panels meet Class A, 1-hour fire-resistant grade which means they can protect your kennel and the dogs from all types of fire hazards. The lightweight yet durable panels can also be moved easily and saves you on transportation cost.

Panel’s Impressive Lifespan Saves You from Expensive Repairs and Replacement

FRP is prone to cracking, splitting, fracturing, and getting damaged over time when and if attacked by moisture. The non-porous PVC panels, however, don’t let the moisture get through and create a favorable breeding ground for mold and mildew growth. Mold-free wall surfaces mean your dogs stay healthy throughout their stay in your kennel. The only way to fix FRP-damaged walls is by repairing them professionally or replacing them immediately to prevent further damage. Lest you might end up worsening the wall’s integrity. Most times, the FRP wall is structurally fine but needs replacement either because they fade away noticeably or gives into discoloration.

100% vinyl-made dog kennel panels, however, can last for 100 years without callbacks. FRP, on the other hand, can only survive for 20-25 years on high maintenance. They don’t even release toxins on being damaged like FRP and are thereby safe for dog kennels. Overall, you save 40% on labor and 50% on material costs with PVC panels.

If you have a dog kennel, then, it is ideal to introduce ASTM-certified PVC panels for the dog kennel walls. The durability and resilient panels are made of recyclable materials, which means you have the flexibility to reuse them from the first time of installation. The interlocking tongue and groove mechanism makes PVC panels easy and quick. Replace FRP with PVC walls and forget about unhygienic kennel interiors forever.