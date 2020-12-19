The competitive video game industry, known as Esports professionally, is one of the fastest growing and most exciting communities found anywhere in the world of entertainment, with an estimated worth of over $1 billion heading into 2021, lucrative partnerships with huge multinational companies and millions of diehard fans around the world.

It’s the dream of every gamer out there to live the life of an Esports professional and make money playing their favourite video games.

Unikrn.com are the go-to home for all things Esports for fans and fanatics out there. Already the place to visit for the best and most diverse collection of betting odds and markets for every game and event in the world, Unikrn have also developed the world’s first player vs. house skill gaming platform: UMode.

What Is UMode?

Utilising an innovative Blockchain-powered backend, UMode allows you to synch their own personal gaming accounts and bet on yourself playing video games. With a whole host of games ranging from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Fortnite, the feature presents players with a number of challenges they must complete in the server, which they can then choose which ones they want to wager on and how much they’re willing to back themselves with.

Unikrn will then track their next official matchmaking game they play using their own patent-pending technology, and pay out their winnings if they’re able to complete the challenges.

Challenges can range from something simple like just win the match, to more specific challenges such as planting the most amount of bombs in a CS:GO series, for example.

Top Tips For Securing The Big Wins

Obviously wagering will always have that element of luck to it, but there are a handful of tips we can give you to help your chances of taking your passion for gaming to the next level with Unikrn UMode.

Stick to what you know: It might sound silly, but you don’t want to be wagering your real money on games you’re not an absolute master in. You’ll be amazed at how many people get over-awed at the possibility of playing a video game for money and end up betting a load of money on something they don’t know how to play.



Tailor your experience: UMode is unique in how it allows users to tailor their wagering experience to how they best play in the server. Unlike more traditional player vs. player modes of moneymatches and wagers, UMode isn’t plagued by the issues of sharks or hustlers that dictate your time in the server, and instead gives you the ultimate experience by giving you complete control over how you play.

Choose the challenges and wagers that best suit your own style and stack your bets around those, rather than trying to spread yourself out too thin in an attempt to secure at least one win.