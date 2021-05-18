Smartphones, tablets, and computers help the children in various tasks such as creating presentations, watching lectures, attending classes, taking notes, and more.

But this comes with some cons such as bad eyesight, headache, and whatnot. Sometimes, kids often play addictive online games such as clash of clans, PUBG, and waste their precious time switching from one social media app to another, this not only impacts their memory but also decreases concentration power.

This is often termed Digital Amnesia which is caused by prolonged use of digital devices such as smartphones.

As a parent, it is important to control the screen time of our kids and help them to stay on the right track and experience the real world instead of the digital one. Parental control app, such as the FamiSafe Parental Control app, helps you to set up screen time restrictions, app lock, and more than that, but for that, you need to learn more about the app.

The best part about Famisafe is that you do not have to separately search for a windows parental control app as FamiSafe is available for Windows operating system, as well.

We will be further discussing the importance of parental control, features of famisafe, and its pricing. So, let’s get started.

The Importance of Parental Control Apps

Parental control apps have various features, we will discuss a couple of them below.

One of the major features of parental control apps is to limit the screen time and block certain categories of apps accessible on the kid’s device. This helps them to stay focused on what’s important and stay away from what’s not important. Another reason why parental control apps are quite famous these days is the rise in cyberbully cases. The children are at risk of getting involved in online fights, misuse of photographs, dark web stuff, and whatnot. FamiSafe helps in limiting access to such things and keeps your child safe from internet bullies. Most of the parental control apps have an inbuilt location tracker. This helps you to track the real-time location of your kids and stay updated no matter where they are. You can filter or completely block access to content that you think is harmful to your children. FamiSafe has all the necessary parental control features that can help you to keep your kid’s online activities safe.

What key features does the FamiSafe Parental Control App offer?

FamiSafe has a lot of features to offer. Out of all, the best one is the screen time limit. This allows you to manage the screen time of your child’s device. Let have a brief discussion about the features of famisafe.

Activity report

The activity report tab showcases a summarized report of the app and browser activity on your kid’s device. This helps you to filter out the apps that your kid uses the most, and restrict them. Moreover, you can also check out the time spent on websites, and restrict access to them as well.

Location tracking

Staying with kids all the time is not possible, and keeping an eye on them when they are outside the home is also not possible. That’s where a location tracker comes to the rescue, allowing you to keep a record of the kid’s real-time location.

You do not have to call or text your kids after every hour to know where they are. Moreover, you can set coordinates in the app and get alerts whenever your kids go beyond those certain coordinates.

Screen time

Keep a solid record of the kid’s app usage with the screen time feature. With this feature, you can easily manage how much time your kid can spend on their devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Furthermore, you can block access to apps with a few taps.

You can check the report of the time spent on the phone in the last 30 days, and on which app. According to this report, you can take action on apps that are useless by blocking access to them for a scheduled time of the day or completely.

Website filter

There are various types of websites on the internet that can be harmful to kids of tender age. Such sites should be kept out of reach of children so that they don’t see inappropriate content such as gore videos and pornography.

FamiSafe parental control provides you with features to block websites falling into a particular category. You can directly block access to categories such as adult, drug, violence, and more. from the app.

Detect suspicious text and images

If you fear that your child has indulged in pornographic content, and keeps nudes’ selfies and videos in his/her device, try the suspicious text/image detection feature of FamiSafe.

With this feature enabled, FamiSafe will keep monitoring the gallery and send you alerts whenever any NSFW content is found on the device. Furthermore, the suspicious text detection feature allows you to monitor certain keywords, phrases and sends you alerts whenever such keywords appear on your child’s device.

FamiSafe Subscription Charges

FamiSafe is a very affordable parental control app and provides all the necessary features that help you to monitor the online activities of your kids. The app offers three types of subscriptions, monthly, quarterly, and yearly.

According to us, the yearly plan is beneficial and affordable as compared to the monthly plan, and allows you to monitor and control 10 devices simultaneously. The detailed information about the plans is listed below.

Monthly – The monthly subscription is billed at $9.99 per month and provides all the features of the app. If you wish to try FamiSafe before sticking with the yearly plan, you can try the monthly plan for the first month, and upgrade to the yearly subscription.

Quarterly – The quarterly subscription is billed at $19.99 and works on up to 10 devices at the same time. If you only have to monitor the devices of your kid for a particular time of the year, then this plan is suitable for you.

Yearly – The yearly plan is billed at $59.99 a year and has all the features of the app, activated. This plan also works on 10 devices at the same time and has an estimated cost of $4.99 per month, making it the most affordable amongst all plans.

Download the app

How to Limit Screen Time Using FamiSafe?

To get started with FamiSafe and use its famous feature, Screen time limit, follow the steps below.

Download the FamiSafe Parental control app from the download links above to get started. Make sure you install the app on the host (parent) and target (kids) device. Once done, launch the app and select the user, parent if you are installing it on your phone, and kid if you are installing on your kid’s phone. You will now have to sign in to your account and tap on the “screen time” option. Tapping on the block device will block the entire device and tapping on “screen time limit” and enter the start and end time and then tap on OK. In this way, you have successfully set the screen time limit. As soon as it triggers, the device will be locked from access.

Wrapping Up

So, this is how you can set a screen time limit using a parental control app. We penned down all the necessary details that would help you out to get started with a parental control app like FamiSafe if you haven’t tried any such app before. Alongside, we have listed its features, pricing, and also a brief guide on activating screen time limit with images.