Jamming is nothing more than playing a musical instrument with others. It isn’t as easy as it looks, but musicians find it worth it. They get more practice time and improve their skills. How can a musician begin jamming with others?

Find Other Musicians Who Want to Jam

The goal of jamming should be to have fun. However, some musicians take the process seriously, making it unappealing. Find those committed to jamming but understand that each session should be fun rather than a chore. See if they can commit to getting together a few times each month and set up times to meet. Three or four sessions should be enough for an electric guitar player to practice playing with others while still having time to work on their skills independently.

Skill Level

When looking for musicians, find those with similar skill levels. Some players might be slightly more advanced, but that’s okay. Others in the session can learn from them. Jamming with beginners can be challenging as they are limited in what they can play, so those with experience play alone. Advanced guitarists may leave others behind, which isn’t fun either.

Choose Songs

Song choice is essential when jamming with others. Every person should choose one song they love to share with the group. These songs are passed out at one jam session so everyone can go home and practice them. At the next session, they play the music together.

Assign Roles

When several guitarists jam, one person should play lead while the others handle the rhythm. Rock bands use this setup. Rhythm guitarists usually play the entire song on acoustic guitars, and the lead guitarist only plays a solo using their electric instrument. This combination allows for sound diversity, but the person playing the electric guitar must have a good grasp of scales so they can improvise.

Use a Capo or Slide

When all guitarists are at the same skill level, finding someone capable of playing lead guitar may be hard. To overcome this, use a capo. The capo will allow for a diverse sound so it doesn’t appear as if everyone is playing the same thing. Another option is to use a slide.

Alternate Tuning and Finger Picks for Diverse Sounds

Capos and slides are two options for creating a diverse sound. Alternate tuning is another way to achieve this goal, or one person may play with finger picks. Metal and plastic finger picks ensure the sound is loud enough to be heard when several guitars are played simultaneously.

Tuned Guitars

Every player must tune their guitars separately and with each other. A slightly out-of-tune guitar will sound fine when played alone, but when played in a group, the sharp or flat notes will become very obvious. The sour notes will throw the entire session off. Everyone participating in the jam sessions should use the same tuner and turn their instrument in an empty room before joining to play.

Invest in a Metronome

A metronome ensures everyone plays at the same speed. Practice with the metronome at home, so sticking with the beat becomes second nature. The metronome will keep everyone on track when playing a song.

Record the Sessions

Recording the jam sessions allows the musicians to pick up on things they missed when playing live. The recording also provides a more realistic sound impression. Listen to these sessions as a group and independently to see where improvements can be made.

Jamming is fun when it is properly planned. Share the above tips with all musicians participating in the scheduled jam sessions. Doing so will allow each person to get more out of the session while still having fun. Playing the guitar and enjoying the time should be the most important things.