Before installing a kitchen chimney, there are some things you should consider. It’s essential to consider the space, size, electricity consumption, cost, and the area’s measurements where you will install it.

However, it is possible to do this with some knowledge and preparation. If you hire someone to install it (as in most cases), you can evaluate their work and ensure that your chimney is maintained after they are done.

Install the kitchen chimney

It is our guide to installing a kitchen chimney. This installation tutorial will show you a step-by-step guide on how to install a kitchen chimney in India.

You can also find these: We discuss the things you should consider before installing a chimney.

Installing a kitchen chimney requires tools.

You will need tools before you can install a kitchen chimney. These tools include:

Medium Hammer

Pliers

Shears

Screwdriver

Tape inchi

Marker-pen

Some items/tools included in the chimney box

NOTE – Additional tools are available to assist you in the installation. Make sure you scrutinize the chimney box.

Size of the chimney

The size of the kitchen chimney is an essential factor in the selecting, buying and installation process. The size of a kitchen chimney determines its ability and the placement that it needs to work efficiently.

A more oversized chimney will absorb smoke at a faster rate, even though it may be a bit off-centre when attached to your hob*. If your chimney is about the same size, you will need to locate the middle of your hob.

Chimney electricity power consumption

There are many types of chimneys. The majority of models use a motor that’s not very heavy-duty. The motor’s speed is between 150 and 250 watts, and its suction power determines how powerful it runs.

You will need to use 400 watts total power and 250 watts of continuous power consumption while the chimney is running. After the Kitchen Chimney Installation, you will need enough power.

If you are interested in finding out how much electricity is consumed by a kitchen chimney,

Chimney duct pipe

The chimney duct should not exceed 12 feet in length. The chimney should be placed in a way that the pipe connects to the outside.

This method is practical and maximizes the efficiency of your kitchen chimney’s suction. Stainless steel is the best choice—Chimney duct pipes Because of their strength, durability, and corrosion resistance. Aluminium and PVC are good choices for chimney ducts.

Suction power for the chimney

You must ensure that the kitchen chimney’s suction can handle the task, depending on its size. The suction power is measured in cubic meters per hour or m3/hr.

The suction power ranges from 400 m3/hr up to 1000 m3/hr. It is how you calculate the suction power required for your kitchen chimney, depending on the size of the kitchen.

Your kitchen measures 40m 3, which is 4x4x2.5 meters. In an hour, the fresh air needs to be changed ten times. You can multiply 40m 3 by 10 to get the required suction power of 400m3/hr.

The factors that determine the suction power of a kitchen chimney are its size, diameter, length, and height. You can expect a kitchen chimney to perform well if you consider the bends in your ducting as well as your cooking habits.

Distance from the countertop

The ideal distance between your cooktop and the chimney should be 26-30 inches. If you place it lower, you could block your pots and vessels. However, if you place it too high, the air suction will not work efficiently. It would negate the purpose of having one. If you have a fitted kitchen, you do not have to worry about this as this consumes less space and is comfortable.

For chimney ducting in the exterior wall, cut-out

It would be best if you made a 6-inch circle cut in your exterior wall for your chimney duct. You should make the cut-out at 7 feet above the floor or just above the window lintel.

If you don’t have a cut-out for your kitchen, make sure the chimney installer places it in the correct place. A ductless chimney is not recommended for those who are restricted by space.

After installing a kitchen chimney, you should start using it immediately.

It would be best if you kept the chimney clean ON. Allow the chimney to cool for at least a minute before you begin cooking. After cooking activities have begun, adjust the chimney speed to meet your needs. It will increase the smoke’s absorption.

You can adjust the speed of your chimney according to how much smoke you are producing when you cook something. There are three-speed settings for your chimney that you can adjust according to your needs.