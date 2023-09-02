Betting on sports is exciting and entertaining, but it gets even more interesting when bettors feel that they are mastering the required skills and competencies for bringing in profits. And how can bettors stand a chance in making profits? Through a well-devised and carefully planned betting strategy.

NBA betting is no different in that manner. Those who love to bet on NBA games or are generally more familiar with NBA betting, just like every other punter, need to have a strategy in place. First, they need to find a reliable and trusted bookmaker or even better an NBA betting app, and then they need to invest time and effort to find the right betting strategy which will take off their betting game.

And since we are living in the era of information and knowledge, what would be better for developing a strategy than the use of information? More simply, what would be better for developing the proper betting strategy than relying on data and analysis for making this strategy function properly and adjust or change it when necessary?

This brings us to the reason why all NBA bettors should keep records of their wagers and all the surrounding, relevant data. You might have already heard about the fact that many pros or more advanced punters keep tracks and records of their bets. Why are they doing it?

Well, there are three reasons why keeping records of your bets is essential:

First, it gives you a real time ‘snapshot’ of your performance: you can get an idea of your betting game performance in real time at any point.

Second, it allows you to monitor your performance, which means that it enables you to control your betting game.

Third, it helps you improve your strategy by identifying where you are good at and where your betting game needs changes.

These three reasons are actually the foundation for developing an effective strategy for betting – a strategy that is tuned to its strengths and avoids or minimizes its weaknesses.

Keeping records is not a hard thing to do. On the contrary, the advantages of record keeping in sports betting are so substantial that any concerns about it being a time-consuming process fade away.

In fact, it may be time consuming in the beginning, until you become familiar with the procedure and its functions, but gradually it becomes a routine. A routine that you should never neglect.

What data should go into your record keeping project?Well, this is the most difficult part, but the most fun at the same time. Anything that you believe might have something to do with your betting game should go in.

Of course things like the type of bet, the odds/prices, the amount of wager, the league, the date, the outcome, the result (profit or loss) or the tipster (if any) are all data that should definitely be inserted to your records. But more data can be really useful as well.

The purpose of including as much data as possible is that this optimizes the chances of identifying potential patterns or relationships between variables (let’s say a positive relationship between a certain tipster and profit). And then the more relationships and patterns identified, the more you are able to monitor and improve or change your game.

Suppose that you find a negative relationship between a certain type of bets – let’s say player prop bets – and profits. Then by running an analysis and verifying a statistically significant negative correlation, you can rule out player prop markets from your NBA betting – at least for some time, till you retry them to see what happens again in the future.

Record keeping allows you to recognize your strengths as a bettor – where you are good at, what kind of bets you usually get to win, what unit bets keep you safe or what stakes bring in greater profits, what bets suit better your game and so on – and identify your main weaknesses – when do you mostly fail to make accurate predictions, what bets are mainly lost etc.

And when you are able to see your strong and weak points in betting, you are also able to act upon them. Either persist with your strengths and build upon them or limit your exposure to risks due to your weaknesses or ideally both!

Keeping track of your performance is of paramount importance and you should always have in mind that in order to improve your strategy, you need first to monitor and evaluate your game.