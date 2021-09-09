Most are the times that we as human beings get distracted easily and forget that we were part of, let’s say, a virtual meeting. If you have been struggling with distraction, forgetfulness, and boredom, you are in the right place. Here you will learn how to enhance your ability to retain knowledge, improve concentration and get smarter. Make sure that you regularly practice the following:

Read lots of books

If you want a safer and faster way of improving your general knowledge, make reading a routine. The good thing is that you are not limited to specific types of books to read because acquiring general knowledge requires you to explore many topics. As long as you maintain a daily routine consistency, you will be good to go. There are several ways in which you can maintain reading consistency:

You can register to a library near you. You can decide to stock your home library with affordable books. You can also purchase an online subscription from an e-library.

Reading on a daily basis exposes your mind to an array of topics, thus improving your general knowledge and making you smarter.

Participating in quizzes and assessments

If you are a student taking a certain course, quizzes and self-assessments are significant in remembering what the instructor taught you in the lecture hall. Suppose you are having a difficult time understanding a certain topic of a given unit. You can go through the topic one more time and ask your friend to create quizzes and brief assessments that cover the topic of interest. While answering these questions, you will trigger your mind to remember specifics on the topic. For example, math is a hard topic. Learning math and every grade, algebra, geometry, or more can be very difficult. To make the learning process more enjoyable you can try math games that are fun which can improve your attention and eventually your math skills. Doing this more often will help you become more knowledgeable on the topic, which will help you during the final assessment.

Purchase newspaper subscription

If you want to know trending topics from your local area, region, and country, newspapers are great sources of such information. Newspapers are also great sources of international news. The good thing about newspapers is that they cover a wide range of topics from fashion, food, politics, weather, and sports. To steadily improve your knowledge on these topics, make a habit of reading newspapers every morning before you begin your daily activities. Nowadays, newspapers are also available on online platforms. All you need to do is buy your favorite newspaper online subscription and start receiving daily updates. This way, you will improve your reading skills and become knowledgeable on a variety of topics.

Spare some time to read journals thoroughly

Unlike books, magazines, and newspapers, journals are more detailed and cover specific topics, mostly academic research articles. Journals are also more expensive than magazines and newspapers. However, journals are the best sources of information when you are interested in detailed information on a particular topic. That said, you can begin by joining your society of choice, like biology, sociology, or history, at a price. You also have another option of becoming a member of a university library. Here you will be at liberty to access many different journals that suit your preference. Remember, consistency is key if you want to improve your knowledge through reading journals progressively.