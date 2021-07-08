Digital analytics is becoming an increasingly important area of interest to many companies. It is particularly vital to those who are looking to promote roles within their organisation that will help them when it comes to getting involved in big data.

Before you can fill any data governance roles within your business, it is crucial to understand which skill sets and personality types best suit this newly emerging leadership position within the corporate framework. The role of data governance will require the management of digital pressures that are ever-increasing. Therefore, the success of the role requires the right sort of organised and methodical candidate.

Here, we ask specialists Agile Recruit just what skills are needed to get the right fit for such a role.

What skill set is required for data governance?

When it comes to a role in data governance, one of the critical skills required is that the candidate has excellent technical abilities. The job is an analytical one, and it will be the successful candidate’s responsibility to ensure that data within the organisation is accessible to those who need it. If they already have a technical environment background, this should provide them with some of the skills to help them.

As part of their analytical skillset, the right person will need to be effective in examining infrastructure and making any necessary recommendations for improvements.

Strong project management skills that will assist someone in a data governance role are also fundamental. This is because the position will often entail managing day to day operations and even overseeing other personnel. This, of course, includes organisational skills that will help to ensure that the role runs smoothly.

Excellent communication skills are vital for data governance, as with most roles, and this means not just being able to speak to people within the company but also external stakeholders. Good communication means being able to talk to people of all different levels appropriately, make them feel comfortable, and perhaps more importantly, listen effectively to what they have to say.

How to select the right candidate

With such a wide and varied skill set required for the role, it can be hard to know where to start. Many companies believe that the person they are looking for to fill their data governance roles will be someone with a significant bank of technical knowledge that will allow them to do the job. This can often be at the expense of the management skill set.

With such a complex set of skills required for the role, it can be a good idea to enlist the assistance of a specialist recruitment agency with a wealth of experience when it comes to searching through a significant number of candidates to find the one who has exactly the right skills for a particular job. This is not only important for data governance roles but also data roles in general.