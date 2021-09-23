Memorizing the Quran is a sacred as well as time-consuming task that needs full-time dedication and pure intentions. One needs to keep some factors in mind to make this Online Quran Hifz journey easy and simple.

5 practical tips to Hifz Quran easily.

To fulfill the dream of Hifz Quran successfully in a short span of time, you need to go through these 5 practical steps that are short-listed for your convenience.

1- Keep the same Mushaf throughout for Hifz.

The most advisable tip is to have the same copy of the Quran (Mushaf) throughout the memorization process.

The Huffaz who have implemented this tip are of the view that the visuals are imprinted in your mind once you look at the words and repeat them several times. This helps you remember the words easily.

If you keep on changing your mushaf, you will be confused regarding the words you have in mind from the previous copy.

2- Look for a professional online Hifz teacher.

You cannot learn the Quran without the help and assistance of a professional teacher. The Hifz teacher will help you achieve your goals, direct you to the easy ways, work on your Tajweed, and will keep you motivated.

It is advisable to get enrolled with an expert to guide you through.

Your teacher will teach you different strategies and methodologies of memorizing as well as retaining the Quran forever.

3- Set your Quran Hifz goals.

Keep the fact in mind that not everybody has the ability to hifz the whole Quran. We all have different potentials and aptitudes.

So, it is highly recommended to explore your aptness and set small goals for yourselves.

Start with the shortest Surah, pay attention to it, and see how long it took you to memorize it. Was it hard or easy?

Then, slowly and steadily move forward, get help from your teacher to plan your targets within the set span of time. Work on it and see the miracle happening right away!

4- Keep revising your Quran Hifz.

The secret key to success is to keep revising your lesson every now and then. Abu Musa Al Ash’ari reported that Prophet Muhammad SAWW once said,

“Read the Quran regularly. By the one in whose hand Muhammad’s soul is, it escapes from memory faster than a camel does from is tying ropes.”

Riyad As-Salihin

So, keep this tip in mind and revise your learned portion whether you are traveling, in your salah, in leisure time, after Fajr (as it is the most blessed time of the day), or whenever you get some time to focus on your hifz.

5. Understand the meaning of the Quran verses.

How can you get interested in learning something you don’t know the meaning of? If you want to hifz Quran easily without making it hectic for yourself, you need to have an overall idea of what the specific Surah talks about, what’s the theme, and what Allah SWT is saying to you.

Believe me, after understanding the meaning, you will enjoy memorizing the Ayahs as if you are having a chat with your Lord.

Impact of the Quran Hifz on your life.

If you are determined to hifz the Quran easily, you must know beforehand what are the impacts and effects of the Quran and its recitation and memorization on your life.

I am highlighting a few of them to make you realize the wonders of this Holy Book. It consoles anxious hearts and removes the distress from the dejected soul. You will find out many authentic hadiths that stress on the recitation of specific Surah that cures and soothes hearts.

This book teaches us about relations, manners, patience, gratitude, forgiveness, halal deeds, rewards in the hereafter, etc.

Once you enhance your knowledge regarding the uncountable impacts of the Quran on your life, you will have an inner urge to memorize the Quran or its portion to stay connected to this book.

Rewards of memorizing the Quran.

Allah SWT loves His creation dearly and never misses any chance to reward them. Prophet SAWW motivates us to learn anything from the Quran as every single letter is worth 10 deeds and even more.

Ibn Al Abbas reported that Muhammad SAWW said,

“He who does not memorize any part from the Quran is like a ruined house.”

Riyad As- Salihin

So why not memorize any part of the Quran easily and be among those who will be asked by Allah to Recite and Rise, and be increased in rewards with every Ayah.

If you have been or want to be a part of Quran memorization, you will agree to the fact that the teachers keep you motivated by telling you the infinite rewards of memorization.

Conclusion

Thus, to wear the crown of Nur (light) on the day of Judgement, hifz Quran, or any of its parts by following our tips to make it easy. May Allah make it easy for all of us to get enlightened with the words of the Holy Quran.