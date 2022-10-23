This article is about how to unhide chat in GB WhatsApp. WhatsApp offers amazing features for its users. However, some users have additional access such as the ability to view deleted texts, save or copy status, and hide/show chats in GB WhatsApp

For those who want more control over the user interface, there are several modified apps available as an alternative to the original WhatsApp Messenger. Popular mods include GBWhatsApp, Blue WhatsApp, etc.

How to Unhide Chat in GB WhatsApp?

I am sure most people do not know about GB WhatsApp. Internet users, this is basically a modified version of the original WhatsApp. Any group of developer enthusiasts working together to provide some additional capabilities to existing social apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube… You can know more about GB WhatsApp: GB WhatsApp: WhatsApp Second Tick On, Blue tick to hide the last scene, and much more.

Talking about how to hide or show WhatsApp chats without archiving, currently, there is no such option in WhatsApp but it is possible in GB WhatsApp. In GB WhatsApp you can hide chats from your home screen. This can make your conversations very secure. But after hiding your chats many users are confused that how to hide chats in GB WhatsApp. If you are one of these users, keep reading because this annoying problem is answered here.

Step-by-Step Guide

Features like hiding and showing chats in GBWhatsApp make the app much better than the original WhatsApp messenger. People can keep their chats safe by hiding the chat from the GBWhatsApp home screen. If you want to know how to hide chats in GBWhatsApp, just scroll down the page.

If you want to hide chats, show chats in GbWhatsApp, and get all the interesting features mentioned above then first update GBWhatsApp to the latest version.

To install GBWhatsApp, please click on the GB WhatsApp download link from third-party sites. After installing, open GBWhatsAPP. Now go to the chat you want to hide. Hold and select that particular chat. Once selected, tap on the three dots in the top right. A list of options will appear, now tap on the Hiding option. For security, GBWhatsApp will ask you to set a new pattern. After the setup is complete, you will see that your chats have been successfully hidden. Now if you want to hide the chat, go to the main screen of GBWhatsApp and click on WhatsApp text on the top left. Once you click on the WhatsApp text, a screen will open for you to enter the lock pattern. You will see all your hidden chats. To hide a chat, tap again from the same screen in the top left and select “Mark chat as visible”.

About GB WhatsApp and Hide/Show chats in GB WhatsApp

The user-friendly interface of WhatsApp might not be enough for some people. Users who are not satisfied with the limited features of WhatsApp, turn to clone apps that can provide additional features. As of now, the leading cloning app appears to be GBWhatsApp. This app comes with a large number of mods including but not limited to:

Copy or download contact status.

Access multiple accounts from one app.

Change font format eg. color, style, etc.

Hide double tick and blue tick.

Hide or select active and last seen status from all contacts.

You can broadcast to up to 600 people instead of the original limit of 250 people.

Enter 255 characters at the position instead of the original limit of 139.

Send videos up to 50MB and audio clips up to 100MB.

Instead, send 90 photos at once.

Hide selected chats.

How to Hide Chat in GB WhatsApp?

If you have already hidden a chat but want to know how to show chat in WhatsApp GB then continue reading. It seems reasonable.

Viewing and resuming conversations in GBWhatsApp is a short and easy process on the main interface of the application. This can be done in three steps:

Open the app. Select the conversation you want by pressing and holding the chat dialog that appears on your screen. Open the options menu by pressing the three dots in the top right corner of your screen. Then click “Top” from the drop-down menu.

How to Hide WhatsApp Chat without Archiving it?

GBWhatsApp allows you to do secret tricks like hiding specific chats so that they do not appear on your app’s home screen. If you don’t already know how to make chats visible in GB WhatsApp, please refer to Part 2 of this article. Do you want to know how to hide WhatsApp chats without archiving them? Follow these steps:

Open GBWhatsApp and select the chat that should be hidden. Tap on the three dots in the right corner and tap on hiding Chat. In the prompt that appears, select your preferred method of protection. Then enter the required details for your chosen method. This security code will be used every time you hide a conversation.

How can I open my chats in GB WhatsApp?

Locking and unlocking chats in GBWhatsApp is a relatively new technical feature and many basic WhatsApp users may struggle with it. However, it is a piece of cake! Opening a chat is exactly the same way you hide a chat in GB WhatsApp. The only difference is that you have to enter the security code you used to hide the chat the first time.

Despite the differences between them, the process for opening chats on iOS and Android is exactly the same. All you have to do is open the app and choose the chats you want to open. You will automatically be asked to enter your passcode or fingerprint. After successful registration, chats will appear again.

Conclusion

This article contains a guide for anyone who wants to know how to hide and show chats in GB WhatsApp, and it also provides you with the best tool to transfer your WhatsApp data from one phone to another. I can use it to navigate. It aims to help those who may need help in the technical field.