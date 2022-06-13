Your child may be a reluctant reader for various reasons, such as lack of interest or reading difficulties. However, it’s important for them to start reading regularly so they can learn new vocabulary, learn about different topics, and improve their creativity and imagination.

The problem is, if your child doesn’t really want to read, you simply can’t force them. To overcome this issue, you can look for an online tutor who can help them develop reading skills in a professional manner. For example, if you live in one of the towns in the New Territories, Hong Kong, you can easily opt for a Yuen Long Tutor (元朗 補習老師) that best matches your child’s needs.

In addition to this, you as a parent can also help your child struggling with reading. Keep reading this article for 5 helpful tips!

1. Build a Reading Nook for Your Child

If your child shows absolutely no interest in reading, you can create an attractive and cozy reading nook for them. You can use a canopy or tent and place it in the corner of a living room, study room, or bedroom.

However, you must make sure that the place is quiet, so your child can have “me-time”. You must also add lots of books to the reading nook that encourages your child to read.

2. Keep Different Genres and Formats of Books

In order to help your child start reading and make them a good reader, you should ask them what kinds of books they like and would want to buy. For instance, if they like dinosaur books, you can help them kick-start their reading journey by purchasing dinosaur books.

You should also bring in various formats to avoid making reading seem like a chore. Picture books, kids’ magazines, or chapter books are all a great mix of formats to pique your child’s interest.

3. Make Reading Fun

You can only polish your child’s reading skills by making them read in the first place. Therefore, you can make reading fun! Don’t just limit reading to books. Instead, you can do fun activities along with reading.

For example, you can encourage them to read a chocolate cookie recipe in order to bake cookies or read a step-by-step process of creating arts and crafts. This way, they will be able to develop their reading skills without feeling bored.

4. Read With Your Child

You, as a parent, can start building interest in your child for reading. This means you can set a reading routine and read them one of their favorite books regularly.

Reading books to them will help them become a confident reader, expand their vocabulary, and enhance their language skills. Reading time can also help you bond with your child, so you can pinpoint their problems and work on the solutions.

5. Encourage Your Child to Read Books Made Into Movies

Most children love watching movies as compared to reading books. What you can do is ask them to read a book, and then you will watch a movie adaptation together with some snacks.

This will quickly motivate them to read books of their choice, so they can watch their imagination being turned into an on-screen reality. You can also take this as an opportunity to discuss how different the book was from the film, and you can also discuss storylines, plots, and characters.