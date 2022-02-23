Getting your house painted during the Covid-19 pandemic seems like a risky thing to do. But, certain paint companies have come up with innovative safety protocols to keep your health intact.

Even as the world rolls out vaccines to combat the spread of COVID-19, new variants of the virus continue to raise alarms. Why not give yourself something to smile about by giving your home the perfect makeover? A house painting project can actually help you make your home a stress-free zone, with the right choice of soothing colours. But how do you do this during a raging pandemic?

House painting during the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t have to be stressful or put you at risk. Here’s how you can get your home painted in a hassle-free and safe way with Berger Paints Express Painting services.

Stay Home, Stay Safe

During a pandemic, it is risky to go from store to store, trying out paint colours to find the perfect combinations. So, do it all from home instead and even get an absolutely accurate quote, without leaving the safety of your home. Berger Express Painting offers expert advice on home paint colours. They also have an online Virtual Painter, which you can use to try out as many colours and combinations as you like before you make up your mind.

Once you make your choice, use the easy Paint Calculator to get an estimate of the amount of paint needed. All you have to do is input some basic information, such as the carpet area of each room. You can then order the paint online, which will be delivered right to your doorstep after being completely sanitised for your safety.

If you want an on-site inspection to check the condition of the walls and ascertain the repairs and preparation required before the actual home painting starts, that can be done too. The professionals will visit your home with a safety-first approach and give you an accurate estimate of the painting costs. You can also download the Berger Express Painting app to check their health status before allowing them into your home.

Find the Colours of Peace and Calm

The choices you make for your home‘s paint colours can make a room appear bigger, more airy and light and even influence your mood. For example, natural light will reflect off light-coloured walls and make the space look larger. Then there are colour combinations that work beautifully together and others that can be jarring.

On a basic level, colours adjacent and opposite to each other on the colour wheel work well together. For home wall painting, you’ll need to decide on a dominant, recessive and accent colour to create a colour scheme that will flow through the entire home. You can also add textures, designs and patterns to add a visual layer.

If you’re unsure about creating a colour scheme, get advice from the Berger Express Painting colour consultants. They will not only help you pick colours but also recommend which shades to use. You can check them on the app’s Shade Cards.

Safety for Your Health and the Environment

An important way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to purge your homes of toxins. The best way to do this is to choose household products that are free of harmful chemicals. Alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEOs), for example, are a group of chemicals that are used in paints as surfactants. They are hazardous to aquatic species and interfere with human hormones.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), such as APEOs, disrupt hormonal signals and cause fluctuations in hormone levels. Such changes have been linked to weakened immune systems, respiratory difficulties, and a host of other health issues. Another group of harmful chemicals is volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are responsible for that fresh paint smell. VOCs are a notable source of indoor air pollution and cause long-term health issues, including cancer and nervous system difficulties.

Worry less and marvel more by choosing Berger Silk Glamor interior emulsion, which is free of added APEOs and is low in VOC. This luxury emulsion also resists the growth of mould that causes structural damage and harms your respiratory system. In addition to being a safe product, Berger Silk Glamor is designed to give superior strength and adhesion to the paint. This ensures that your home’s walls retain their rich sheen and freshness for years to come.Also, the painters from Berger Paints’ painting service will not just wear protective gear but also ensure complete cleaning and sanitisation of your home once they are done. You can monitor their health status via the app. With professional support, you can get your dream home makeover quickly, efficiently, safely and in a completely hassle-free way.