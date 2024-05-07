In the digital age, computer science has become not only a field of study but a necessary skill.

Knowing how to write code gives teenagers an advantage and sets them up for success as they prepare for college and future careers.

Whether your teen learns computer science to pursue that or other fields, they will benefit from the problem-solving, logical reasoning, and critical thinking skills they develop.

If your teen hasn’t expressed their interest, try these strategies to get them engaged and excited to learn computer science:

Find out why they aren’t interested

Show them coding is relevant to them

Gamify the learning process

Introduce them to role models and mentors

Use their favorite games

One of the best ways for teens to learn is live, online kids coding classes. With the right approach you can ignite their curiosity and passion for computer science.

Find out why they aren’t interested

Start at the root and ask questions to find out why your teen isn’t interested. There could be many reasons. For example, they may never have had the opportunity to try coding as only 57.5% of high schools offer computer science courses. So they should get more exposure to real code. If they think it’s too hard for them, explain that it’s probably easier than they think and doesn’t involve difficult math. Or they’re just not that into technology. You can show them that computer science can also be used in the arts and medicine. Digging deeper into possible reasons they’re not interested can help you address them directly.

Show them coding is relevant to them

If it isn’t relevant to them then they won’t care, so show them it’s relevant. Many teenagers are naturally curious and have some level of interest in technology or games. You can show them how computer science plays a part in their daily lives including social media, apps, and entertainment. Explain how algorithms shape things like their for you page on Instagram or coding powers their favorite games like Minecraft and Fortnite.

Gamify the learning process

Coding for teens can be fun and rewarding. You can harness the power of gamification to get them interested and keep them motivated. Use game-based platforms like Codingame, RoboZZle, or LightBot that turn coding into interactive challenges. The elements of competition, rewards, and progression in gamification keep teens motivated and eager to advance their skills. By turning learning into a game, you can tap into your child’s natural inclination for play while simultaneously getting them interested in computer science.

Introduce them to role models and mentors

Seeing themselves represented in computer science matters. Highlight inspiring figures that your teen can relate to such as contemporaries like Steve Jobs or historical figures like Grace Hopper. You can also introduce them to local role models and mentors that can answer questions and guide them as they grow. They can then learn about the day-to-day work of a developer and get a realistic view of computer science.

Use their favorite games

If your teen loves playing games, they might enjoy making their own games too. Online games such as Minecraft and Roblox allow players to create their own worlds, games, and experiences using built-in tools and scripting languages (Minecraft’s Redstone and Roblox’s Lua scripting). If they’re interested in pursuing game development, computer science is the foundation and from there they can specialize in game design, game mechanics, and more.

What the future looks like in computer science:

Teens are well positioned to reap the benefits of a computer science education. The outlook for computer science is positive with employment of computer and information research scientists is projected to grow 23 percent from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations.

College preparation

Taking computer science in high school will prepare teens for college-level computer science courses. Many CS majors switch out of computer science because they were not prepared for the more difficult courses. Kids who have computer science experience prior to college and even high school will be more successful in college.

Career options

There are abundant career options for students who study computer science and not just in technology. Coding careers also include aeronautics, art and design, data analysis, engineering, information technology (IT), mobile development, product design and development, project management, the sciences, software, and much more!

Entrepreneurship

Learning computer science empowers teens with the technical proficiency, problem-solving abilities, creativity, rapid prototyping capabilities, access to global markets, automation tools, and awareness of technological trends needed to succeed in entrepreneurship. Having the ability to write code and produce your own website, game, or app is a strong skill for any entrepreneur.

These are just a few ways to get your teenager interested in computer science. If you can find something to spark their interest, it could lead to unlimited future possibilities.