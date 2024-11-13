Furnishing and decorating your home can be an adventure. On the one hand, it gives you the opportunity to make your living space a reflection of your personality and style and create your own perfect little haven. On the other hand, with so many styles and inspirations available, the choices can easily become overwhelming; narrowing down your preferences and creating a cohesive look that feels uniquely yours might seem challenging. The following guide is meant to help you discover your style, make intentional choices, and create a space that reflects your personality and lifestyle.

1. Begin by Gathering Inspiration

Before defining your aesthetic, start with an open mind and gather inspiration from a variety of sources. Instagram, Pinterest or Interior design blogs like Foleja Home are excellent places to start. Just search “interior design inspiration” and browse through the results. Save images that resonate with you, maybe even create a mood board. When selecting photos, don’t focus solely on specific styles like “boho” or “mid-century modern”—instead, pick images based on colors and textures that speak to you, and the feeling each space gives you.

2. Identify Key Elements that You Love

Once you’ve collected some inspiration, start identifying the elements that repeatedly catch your eye. Perhaps you’re drawn to clean lines and minimalism. Or maybe you’re a fan of vintage, eclectic spaces with rich textures and bright colors. Pinpointing these elements will give you a clearer picture of what you want in your own space.

3. Consider Your Lifestyle and Practical Needs

It’s essential to not only consider aesthetics, but also take your lifestyle and daily habits into account while making design choices. For instance, if you have young children or pets, you probably want to opt for durable fabrics and practical layouts. If you are someone who entertains frequently, you might prioritize a spacious dining area or comfortable seating arrangements. Defining your lifestyle needs helps you make practical design choices that align with your aesthetic, so you’ll enjoy not only the look, but also the functionality of your space.

4. Choose a Color Palette That Resonates with You

Color is one of the most impactful aspects of interior design. Therefore, finding a palette you love is a significant step in defining your aesthetic. To find the right colors, revisit your mood board and note any consistent shades or tones. Are you drawn to warm, earthy tones or cooler hues? Maybe you prefer neutrals, or even pastels. Once you’ve chosen a few base colors, build around them with complementary hues to create a balanced palette. This way, you can create a cohesive feel throughout your home, making it easier to mix and match furniture, textiles, and decor items.

5. Mix and Match Styles That Speak to You

The most important rule in home design: there are no rules. You don’t have to stick to one single design style or aesthetic. In fact, blending multiple styles can add character and make your space even more unique. For example, you might love the clean lines of modern design but also want to incorporate rustic textures for warmth. Start by identifying two or three styles that resonate with you and experiment with combining elements from each. This way, you can create a look that’s distinctly yours without feeling confined to a specific design label. Don’t be afraid to take some risks. If something doesn’t work, you can always change it. Just have fun with it.

6. Invest in Key Pieces that Reflect Your Aesthetic

If you can afford to do so, it makes sense to invest in a few high-quality, timeless pieces to set the foundation for your aesthetic. Opt for neutral designs that complement a variety of styles when selecting items like a sofa, dining table, or bed. You can add smaller decor elements to achieve your aesthetic that can be changed out over time, if your tastes change.

7. Add Personal Touches for a Unique Flair

Personal items are what make a house feel like home. You can display family heirlooms, little souvenirs that remind you of your travels or artwork that resonates with you. Adding these personal touches is what makes your home truly yours. It’s these details that create a space that feels lived-in and truly reflective of your personality.

8. Give Yourself Time

Finding your style isn’t something that happens overnight. Allow yourself the flexibility to experiment and make adjustments along the way. Don’t feel pressured to have everything styled perfectly, immediately. Some of the best interiors evolve over time as you bring in pieces that truly resonate with you and your style.