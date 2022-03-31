The shortage of nurses is a major problem in many areas of the world in the healthcare industry. The coronavirus pandemic has added to this demand and shortage. Hence, there is an ever-growing need for affordable nursing programs so that more people enroll in these programs to be trained as healthcare professionals. This is where online nursing programs also come into play as students with other responsibilities and jobs easily attend these courses.

Nursing is also among the best majors to pursue at college as it pays well. Based on surveys, nurses earn more than $75,000 per year on average. The University of Texas Arlington offers high-quality online nursing programs. Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) is a program that offers degree completion. People who aspire to become nurses require an associate degree or a BSN. Many universities offer RN to BSN programs which are designed especially for nurses who work.

The following article explores different options for affordable online nursing programs in 2022.

Overview

Although attending a nursing school is an investment into the future that surely pays off, it can be hard to pay for nursing education. The cost varies ranging from a couple of thousand dollars to get an associate degree and increases to $80,000 or more for a bachelor’s or master’s nursing program. This mostly depends upon the kind of institution like a private or community college or the level of the program.

Tuition is based on credit, and ADN programs need 60 instruction credits. The rates of these credits depend upon different factors, like it is cheaper for same city students as compared to outsiders. Labs, technology, fees for scrubs, vaccines, and insurance add to the tuition fees. Students who take up on-campus programs need to pay for accommodations.

Below are the most popular Nursing degrees along with the cost break up for students who want to get themselves enrolled but are worried about the cost incurred.

#1. Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)

ADN programs are typically short-lasting, about two years, and the most economical. Public colleges approximately charge $3,000-$15,000 yearly, which makes up to around $6,000-$30,000 for completing this degree.

Private schools, on the other hand, cost more, around $35,000 and above for ADN programs.

#2. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

BSN programs make a total of at least $40,000 in tuition fees within four years. BSN degrees require 120 credits, and institutions usually charge students per credit. Public colleges offer cheaper tuition and scholarships for the financial help of students. Some may even offer reduced rates for members of the military or veterans.

Colleges may offer discounts to high school graduates with dual credit or good scores. Individuals who take up RN to BSN programs only require two years of study, which also reduces the costs of tuition.

#3. Advanced Degree in Nursing

Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs are generally two years long, but tuition may not necessarily be lesser. The cost normally varies from $35,000-$70,000. DNP or Doctor of Nursing (DNP) can be earned within a price range of $40,000-$80,000.

Online programs offer cheaper alternatives for on-campus programs. For example, online MSN programs may cut costs as low as $10,000 for a 30 to 40 credits long degree.

How to Find an Affordable Degree

Below are some of the most effective tips and tricks for finding a nursing degree that you can afford:

Students can use tools such as College Scorecard, MyCoalition to determine their financial criteria. These tools calculate criteria based on factors such as tuition cost, distance from home, etc. This will help students cut down on less important or trivial expenses.

Jot down estimated costs of steps such as the admission process onboarding so that students can compare these across different nursing degrees and take a financially sound decision.

Look for financial aid and scholarships way ahead of time so that students have enough time at hand to prepare for scholarship essays, interviews, etc.

Explore online programs offered by well-reputed universities because fee significantly drops for courses that are offered online.

No matter how expensive nursing programs may be, they pay off with time in a nursing career. Online programs offer a cheaper alternative to the courses.