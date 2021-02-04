Delhi, the ‘National Capital of India,’ is the best place to live in for nature lovers. Surrounded by cities like Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Delhi is well connected with all the major transportation systems. Delhi is one of the world’s oldest cities, which served as the capital of various kingdoms and empires (Pandavas, Delhi Sultanate, Mughal Empire).

However, relocating here is a stressful, tiring, and time-consuming task, which cannot be done without the help of packers and movers.

The never-ending packing-moving-transporting process is very hectic, and you will also face the risk factors like lack of handling equipment, good quality packing materials, shortage of manpower, and chances of getting injured or damaging your goods, etc. Why let these things ruin your joy of relocation? Hire reliable packers and movers to reduce your relocation stress. Professional relocation companies in Delhi will offer start-to-end shifting services and ensure their customers get the best shifting experience. They also offer insurance coverage for your goods so you can claim compensation for your damaged/lost goods.

You can find a number of packing companies via Google search, but are you sure that they are genuine? There are several fraudulent companies in the market that try to attract customers by offering low-cost estimations and involve them in moving scams like adding hidden charges, mishandling, damaging, or even stealing your goods.

To hire reliable movers, you must do some background research. Firstly, shortlist few packers near you and go ahead with the following steps to verify movers.

Check Packers Website: Visit the website and look for information like company profile, years of experience, services offered, contact information, etc. Also, try to personally visit the moving company’s office location and check if they have a professional office set up.

Verify Registration Documents: Validate the company’s legal paperwork like GSTIN, Licences, etc., and owners identification proof like Aadhaar Card , PAN Card, etc.

Read Reviews and Check Ratings: Go through reviews and ratings of packing companies to know their performance history by previous customer feedback. You can also read reviews from sites like Mymovingreviews, Mouthshut, Google my business, Facebook, etc.

Shortlist Movers Near You: Strikeout the companies with whom you are not satisfied during the verification process. Then Shortlist and come up with a list of at least 3-5 relocation companies and contact them to share your shifting requirements and get cost estimations. Make sure that there are no hidden charges before you finalize the packers.

Never Choose Low-Cost Quotes: Never go for the movers offering low-priced estimation as they might be unprofessional, who will not provide promised services, and add hidden charges, etc. Choose a company that offers moderately estimated quotation. You can smartly negotiate with them to get the best deals at discounted prices.

Compare and Hire: Examine all factors like company profile, years of experience, quality of services offered, transportation arrangements, cost estimations, reviews, rating, etc., and hire the most suitable packers and movers.

Pay Attention Before Signing any Papers: Read the terms and conditions document carefully and clarify all your doubts before you sign any document with the packers. Collect the original copy of your insurance policy document (if any).

Conclusion

We hope that we have provided adequate information on finding the right movers in Delhi and how to verify them. Keep these points in mind when you are moving anywhere within or out of Delhi. When you hire the right relocation service provider in Delhi, you don’t have to worry about your goods getting damaged or misplaced. Professional movers plan and organize your move, they offer on-time pick up and safe doorstep delivery of your goods. With skilled and trained laborers, they make sure that you get the best moving service at your convenience. Moving companies in Delhi also provide home shifting services in local areas in Deli. So you can also easily hire the best packers and movers in Dwarka, Rohini, South Delhi, West Delhi, Vasant Vihar, etc.