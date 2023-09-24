Finding the right tax advisor in Hungary can be a challenge, but it’s worth the work.

Taxes are complicated and confusing, so it’s important to find someone you can trust. Taxes are also a big part of doing business in Hungary; if you don’t know what you’re doing and end up paying too much or too little, it could have an impact on your bottom line.

Look for a firm with an international profile

A good tax advisor in Hungary will be able to advise you on the best structure for your business, and help you with any tax issues that may arise. They should also be able to help you find the best tax planning strategies, such as converting a personal income into business profit or vice versa. A good international profile is an indication of experience in dealing with foreign clients and their specific needs.

Ask around for recommendations

Ask your friends and family. This is the easiest way to find a good tax advisor, as the most important thing is that you trust the person with your money. You can also ask your colleagues who work in similar fields, as they may know someone who has used a certain tax advisor before.

Ask your bank or financial institution what kind of services they offer and whether there are any recommendations for accountants or lawyers in Hungary.

Check with local accountants’ associations for information about which professionals provide services in this area. If there aren’t any associations operating locally yet, ask around among those who work in accounting firms; often they will know other professionals through their network too!

Do the research yourself

The easiest way to find a tax advisor is by doing your own research.

Look at their website and social media accounts. If they have one, it’s a good sign that they’re somewhat serious about their business and want to be found. If their website looks outdated or unprofessional, that may not be the right person for you.

Look at reviews and testimonials (if any). You can also search for reviews on other sites such as Yelp or Google Reviews if there aren’t any on the company’s own site–but try not to base too much of your decision off what others say about them; sometimes people just don’t like each other! And remember: everyone has bad days every now and then; this doesn’t mean these people should never work together again (or even just eat lunch together).

Check out credentials such as education level, certifications held by staff members (such as CPA), experience working in similar fields before starting up this business…the list goes on! The more information available online about each individual employee will make it easier for clients like yourself who are looking into hiring someone from another country without knowing anyone personally yet so far away from home.

Interview and compare candidates

Before you hire a tax advisor, it’s important to interview and compare candidates. Here are some questions you can ask:

What is your experience dealing with clients like me?

How long have you been practicing law in Hungary?

What credentials do you hold (e.g., Chartered Accountant or Attorney at Law)?

How would your approach to taxation differ from other advisors’ approaches?

Are there any particular areas of taxation where I should be concerned about getting good advice (e.g., capital gains vs. income taxes)?

What fees do you charge for services such as preparing tax returns or providing advice about investment portfolios?

Finding a good tax advisor is worth your time and energy.

Finding a good tax advisor is worth your time and energy. A qualified tax advisor can help you with your taxes, business needs, investments, estate planning, immigration and retirement issues.

Conclusion

We hope this guide has helped you understand the steps involved in finding a good tax advisor. It can be a lot of work, but it’s worth it. If you follow these tips and do some research on your own, we’re confident that you’ll find the right person for the job!