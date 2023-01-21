Does hairfall increase during winters? Yes. In fact, hair fall is a major concern in this season. A change in the season can affect your scalp and strands just like they affect the rest of your body. Excessive dryness, dandruff, and temperature drop can trigger various hair-related problems during the winter, which leads to itchy scalp, frizziness, brittle hair, dandruff, and hair fall. Now, you might be wondering, how much hairfall is normal? On an average, a person can lose from 50 to 100 strands daily, and this amount of hair fall is normal. However, in winter, this number can increase up to 250. But don’t panic as we’re here to help. Here are some reasons why hair falls in the winter season and how you can stop hairfall and maintain healthy hair with ease.

Why Does Hair Fall Increase In Winters?

As mentioned earlier, the lack of humidity in the weather is one of the main factors why our hair falls in the winter season. The dry weather causes the hair to become brittle and break. The dryness comes with dandruff, itchy scalp, and hair damage with every brushing.

The drop in temperature steals away the natural oils from the scalp and strands and leaves your hair feeling dry. Dryness also makes the scalp weak and hair follicles are restricted from growing. This is the reason why fallen hair also takes a much longer time to grow back. However, this does not mean you should lose hope. Keep your favorite season from taking away the beauty of your hair. The help is on its way. From home remedies to essential tips, read on to know how to prevent hairfall in winter and flaunt the hair of your dreams effortlessly.

Home Remedies To Winter Hairfall

Onion Juice

Onion juice is a great way to promote hair growth. It increases oxygen and blood supply to the hair follicles, which adds strength to the hair and prevents it from falling. All you need to do is take an onion and blend it well. Extract the onion juice and apply it to your scalp directly with the help of a cotton swab. Leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with water. We recommend you do this twice a week to stop winter hairfall.

Fenugreek hair mask

Fenugreek or methi seeds are high in protein and nicotinic acid, which can be beneficial to treat hair fall and dandruff. Start by soaking methi seeds in water overnight. Then, grind the seeds, make a paste, and apply it as a hair mask on your scalp. For best results, use this hair mask once a week.

Aloe vera solution

Aloe vera works as a magic ingredient to maintain the overall health of your hair. It is packed with nutrients that can stimulate hair growth and balance the pH level of your scalp. Also, it helps to keep the scalp free of dirt and debris. To achieve maximum benefits, you can apply the aloe vera pulp to your scalp directly. Allow it to sit for about two hours and rinse it off with lukewarm water. To make the most of this ingredient, you can also include products in your hair care routine that are infused with it, like the Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera hair oil that softens your hair and provides it with it deep conditioning and nourishment.

Tips to prevent hair fall in the winters

Oil regularly with a hot oil

Hair oils like Parachute Advansed Hot Hair Oil contain essential ingredients and nutrients that not only hydrate and strengthen your hair but also fight dryness in the winter season. Black pepper brings natural shine, Ajwain helps itchy scalp, and Hibiscus boosts hair growth. Using hair oil also forms a protective barrier that prevents extra moisture loss when you wash your hair.

Keep the hair hydrated

One of the most common reasons for hairfall during winter is dryness. Remember, your hair is the weakest when it is dry – a fact that is often neglected by most of us. And it’s important to keep your hair hydrated during this season. So, once you are done washing, make sure to apply a hair serum that will lock the moisture and prevent drying. A few drops of Parachute Advansed Gold on the strands after washing will serve the purpose.

Wipe your hair gently

See to it that you wash your scalp and strands thoroughly every time. We recommend using a gentle, mild shampoo that is formulated with natural ingredients to maintain the natural oil balance of your hair and keep dryness and dandruff at bay. Your gorgeous hair must be patted and dried so that all the moisture does not leave. Rough handling of the hair will lead to brittleness and ultimately hairfall.

Comb effectively

Be mindful, don’t comb your hair when it is wet as it has a higher chance of breaking. While combing, make sure you use a wide-toothed comb so your hair doesn’t break. Another thing to keep in mind is to avoid sharing combs to prevent any fungal infections that may lead to hair fall and dandruff.

Follow a nutritious diet

The food you eat directly impacts the quality of your hair, and a healthy diet can do wonders for your tresses. Craving for oily, crispy, and junk food is a little evident in the winter season, but these will only intensify your hair problems. So, stay away from junk and choose a nutritious diet instead. Add protein-rich and vitamin-rich food to your regular diet as they help to improve the quality of your hair.

Eat berries, nuts, sweet potatoes, and sprouts regularly. These foods will help to promote hair growth, prevent free radical damage, and thus reduce hairfall during winters. Additionally, try to cut down on caffeine, smoking, and alcohol consumption and drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

Follow the above-mentioned simple yet practical tips to prevent hairfall in the winter season and achieve healthy, hydrated, and damage-free hair.

Frequently Asked Questions On Hairfall During Winter

How can I stop my hair fall in the winter season?

Some of the best ways to stop winter hairfall are – oiling the hair regularly, keeping it hydrated most of the time, using a mild shampoo, and following a balanced diet.

Is it normal to lose a lot of hair in the winters?

Yes, it is normal to face excessive hair loss in winters as the drop in temperature and dryness can cause problems such as frizzy hair, dandruff, itchiness, and more, which in turn lead to hairfall.

How long does seasonal hair loss last?

Fortunately, seasonal hairfall can last only for about two to three months if taken proper care.

About the Author: Hi, my name is Shilpee Singh. I am an English Literature graduate and a Linguistics postgraduate from Delhi University. I am a believer in sustainable living and try to lead a holistic life. I try to promote natural product usage in work, life, and play wherever possible. Views expressed are my own.

DISCLAIMER: Our team picks and curates content we think you’ll like. Opinions expressed within the content are the creators views and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the website.