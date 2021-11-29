Video editing has been believed to be a part of the professional and digital marketer for over two decades. Developing videos became easier with the progression of the new century, as new tools and techniques came into existence. One such tool was the video editor, which is now a very feature-rich, detailed tool.

Wondershare UniConverter is a modern, one-in-all video editor that provides users with a wide variety of video editing. Known as one of the best in the fraternity, there are a lot of features that should provoke users into using UniConverter. The following part will be discussing Wondershare UniConverter, a simple and effective video editing tool.

Part 1: Wide-ranging Needs for Video Editing

If we come up with a discussion over the need for a video editor, a lot can be discussed. With a diverse professional approach, video editors are surely induced in all leading industries. This led to more directions, thus increasing the need for video editing tools and editors.

When it comes to an understanding the current wide-ranging needs of video editing, different institutions within the practical sector require a video editor for their convenience.

Family Requirements

Video editors can be a very great tool for organizing family memoirs. There are different family recordings, travels, etc., that can be very memorable for all those who were a part of it. To keep a souvenir that is an actual beauty, a video editor can be utilized for shooting and editing videos of your choice. Videos can be created to target all major highlights of the trip, which can be extremely nostalgic if revisited through the created video.

Teaching Facilities

Online learning has been a major highlight of 2020, where students were bound to stay within their homes due to the pandemic. This year brought quite a lot of challenges for the teachers. With no physical learning, it wasn’t easy to manage online lectures. However, with the right tool for their videos, the teachers can easily edit their teaching videos as per their desire. Teaching became quite convenient with the inception of video editors in the market.

Editing Over Downloaded Content

The internet is saturated with unique and explicit content. However, whenever someone looks for certain videos across the internet, they are not successful in finding content in the best shape. Thus, the need for a video editor to make certain amendments is quite necessary. The downloaded videos can be easily compressed if the size is extremely large, merged with multiple clips of a similar idea, or converted if they cannot be operated across a platform.

Office Requirements

People who work at the office require a video editor for smoothening their process. If some employee is looking forward to creating an impressive presentation for a task they’ve been assigned, they should always look for the right tools. A video editor’s existence provides office employees a chance to make their tasks simpler and easier.

Student Operability

Video editors have proved beneficial for teachers, as well as their students. The diversity offered across the platform allows the students to make an impressive use out of it. While using the tool to record their teacher’s online lecture, they also require a video editor to design their presentations for projects or make assignments before the deadline. This is how students benefit themselves with a cognitive video editor.

Part 2: Simple Video Editing Tool – UniConverter

Trim Out Important Parts in a Video

One of the simplest approaches to editing a video is by trimming the total video. This usually occurs in cases where the user has the least knowledge about the video editor. Although the approach is very uncommon, users can change the length of their videos with the right tool. It majorly helped them trim the size of the file to make it shareable.

Exceptional Set of Filters

While working on the video editor of UniConverter, a lot can be achieved across the simple software. After having any video imported across the service, users can easily add filters across their desired video. After selecting the appropriate filter from the list, the user can set it up for the video and make edits according to it. While matching it with the original preview, UniConverter their users to enhance their videos with impressive video filters.

Cognitive DVD Burning and Converting

UniConverter is a family-oriented tool. While offering all other significant tools across its basic system, it provides a classical DVD Burner for burning in family recorded videos. The DVD Burner offered in UniConverter initially demands setting up the label, mod type, menu type, aspect ratio, and video quality. Furthermore, they can also figure out the type of burning, which includes setting the conditions to “DVD5” to “DVD9” and setting up the location of burning to a “DVD Folder” or “ISO file.”

Add Subtitles and Watermarks

Another simple and intuitive feature offered by the tool includes adding subtitles and watermarks within video files. UniConverter allows its users to import video files and add subtitles with specifications of the time duration. Along with that, they can work on its font, opacity, position, etc. The tool allows its users to be playful with watermarks as they can be removed or added across their videos according to their choice.

Other Video Functions

The platform is not all about editing videos. There are a lot of other features that are offered across the platform. Users can merge two videos, convert them into compatible formats, and compress videos to make them shareable across different platforms.

Export File in Multiple Formats

Compatibility and adaptability are two major traits of the platform. It provides them with the opportunity to export files in a variety of file formats. Whether you wish to have your file in MP4 or M2TS, UniConverter is the platform to export your file in multiple formats. Users can always export their video files in any video format they desire, which is completely workable.

Final Thoughts

Video editing is quite extensive and covers a lot of departments in general. While realizing the existence of this tool in the market, this article introduces users to Wondershare UniConverter, a video editor that surely speaks for itself.