You can take blogging as a hobby that you are passionate about or make a full-time career out of it. Whatever you do, blogging can definitely help you make a living. But, you will have to work hard to drive traffic to your blog. And one of the easiest ways to accomplish that is through blogger outreach.

This post will address a few ways you can earn money through blogging. Here, have a look:

Set Up a Business Directory

A Business Directory Plugin may help you get the process started to generate income. All you have to do is compile a list of services or products your audience asks for recommendations from you. Once done, you may get in touch with relevant businesses and convince them to sign up for your business directory.

Earn Through Affiliate Sales

Affiliate sales can help you boost your income. Most famous bloggers enjoy more revenue from selling affiliate products than their own products. Therefore, you can search for affiliate services or products in your niche with a high price point.

Sell Your Ad Space

Selling space for ads on your page may help you monetise your blog. As a result, you can sell banner ads and rent out other areas of your blog, such as social media headers, pop-up boxes, or the P.S. on your newsletters.

In addition, if you want to grow your audience and have higher rankings, you should try blogger outreach. This will help you build quality links that might lead you to rent ad spaces to high-paying companies.

Promote Services

You can build a strong reputation for yourself if you sell services. That will possibly not make you rich, but it is great for passive income.

Provide Consulting Services

There’s no need to give off your valuable advice for free. Since there is a need for consultants in all fields, you can charge for every hour you spend giving advice over calls, emails, or Skype.

Earn Through Sponsored Posts

You may receive several requests for sponsored posts every day as you build your blog. These ads can help you make great money. In addition, it allows brands to reach their audience. However, you must ensure that these posts are relevant and interesting for your audience. Moreover, you should inform your audience of the nature of your post.

Coach Organizations and Bloggers

In addition to consulting, you can also offer coaching services by designing a flexible range of hourly, DIY, and email packages.

Host Paid Webinars

You can host free webinars for the purpose of generating new leads. Moreover, it will also help you earn money if you host a paid webinar. However, you must ensure that you provide your audience with valuable information instead of general advice.

Some Other Ways to Earn Money Through Blogging

Hosting sponsored contests and giveaways

Teaching online courses

Creating a private community

Writing an ebook

Sponsoring a social content

Selling merchandise

Premium gated content

Site sponsorships

Selling templates

Writing tutorials

Creating a resource page

Final Thoughts

There are several other methods you can try to earn money while blogging. You can think out of the box and try to be creative. We know that link building is not as easy as it sounds, but there are so many resources online that can help you find the right bloggers from your niche that will be interested in partnering with you. When deploying blogger outreach tactics, aim to make the bloggers intrigued by what you have to offer and be clear about your objectives. If you’re struggling with it then you can hire a digital marketing Glasgow agency which will help you build a strong online presence and you can gather the harvest after it is done. These are professionals that have a wide experience in helping bloggers like you to promote themselves.