There is one thing that unites most people these days ― seeking side income. In fact, whatever your salary is, there is almost always a need for additional money. But what if we say that you can earn some extra funds right on your phone on the go? We have 10 proven mobile apps for both those who have enough free time for active learning and those who search for passive income.

1. Swagbucks. You can get virtual bucks by playing games, browsing specified pages, viewing videos, or completing surveys and, afterward, exchange them for real ones via PayPal.

2. eToro. It allows making money on copy trading. That means you are not supposed to trade stocks or foreign currencies yourself, instead you set your account to copy trades performed by other advanced users. So, you do not need to have any profound knowledge in this sphere, you will earn in an automated mode. eToro is one of the most downloaded money making apps of such kind in the USA, if you live in another country ― try RoboForex.

3. MyPoints. It works similar to Swagbucks, but it is targeted upon users from Europe mainly ― rewards are paid out in euros. Besides actual money, you can benefit from physical prizes and digital ones, like gift cards.

4. Interactive Brokers. This trading platform is among the leaders in terms of size, trades volume, client base, and reputation. It is a number one choice for those who are interested in investments in stocks. Yet, to be objective, it is more time-consuming than copy trading.

5. Pinecone Search. It is dedicated exclusively to surveys about products and services. But it stands out from its competitors due to its simple and transparent rewarding system ― you will get $3 per survey.

6. Ebates. It allows earning up to 12% rebates from purchases. When you need some sort of digital or physical good, just find a suitable store via this app and take advantage of coupons and cashback.

7. Ibotta. It is another rebate service, which provides cashback on food and groceries purchases. By the way, you can also earn money by inviting your friend to join it.

8. Dosh. If you want to save on cashback, but do not want to deal with collecting receipts, scanning them, and other related fuss, just install this app and receive your rebates in a fully automated mode.

9. Acorns. It will become your right-hand helper in all the savings issues. It will help you turn small sums you can dedicate with ease into effective investment opportunities. Besides, this source will help you deal with your checks and retirement savings.

10. Dover. In case you enjoy spending time with dogs and need a side gig, this app will help you get in touch with dog owners that search for help with their pets.

In sum, in the list above, we’ve mentioned applications offering passive and active earning opportunities in an extensive range of diversified spheres. Look them through, and you will definitely find at least a few instruments that suit your personal needs.